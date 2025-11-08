An important argument with wider application.

At Toronto Metropolitan University this week, an organization called Students Supporting Israel hosted an off-campus discussion of the October 7 attacks, with IDF reservists invited as guest speakers. You’ll never guess what happened next.

Brief video footage here. Description from a news story:

A downtown Toronto event hosted by Jewish students at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) turned violent Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 5, when a group of masked protesters stormed a private venue, shattering glass and injuring attendees. The off-campus event, organized by TMU’s Students Supporting Israel (SSI), featured Israeli soldiers speaking about their experience in Gaza. According to police, the demonstrators forced their way into the building shortly before the program began, damaging property and leaving at least one person bleeding from broken glass.

Toronto police made five arrests, and then the usual statements were issued: The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre said it was “deeply alarmed,” while the university announced that it was “deeply concerned.” A lot of institutions were very deeply something.

In a new book, the Substack writer Benjamin Kerstein proposes a different kind of approach to this recurring problem.

Instead of seeking protection from institutions, he proposes, Jews in America — an argument that applies equally well to Jews in Canada — should be ready to fight. The answer to constant attacks from an organized and violent anti-Semitic movement is to impose a physical cost on the attackers and hit them back: “When the Jews fight, they survive.” Stop counting on the police and make your safety a DIY project.

“Left unchecked,” Kerstein writes about the threat, “this movement will ensure that the Jews are chased out of academia, the professions, and politics. They will be forced by violence and intimidation to avoid certain streets, neighborhoods, and ultimately entire cities. They will be delegitimized in mainstream politics and activism. The antisemites have demonstrated no internal limits, no cultural or doctrinal inhibitions, regarding how far they are willing to go. They will not stop unless they are stopped. The eventual outcome will be a kind of informal apartheid, where Jewish life is confined to the fringes of American society.”

Kerstein describes a “Red-Green Alliance” of Islamists and radical leftists, the kind of bizarre cultural marriage that gives us the suicidal absurdity of “Queers for Palestine.” In Kerstein’s discussion, the Jew-hatred of the Red-Green Alliance is “a species of spiritual nihilism…beyond rational argument.” It can’t be debated; it can only be fought. “Antisemitism can be defeated only by imposing physical consequences. Zionism and Israel comprehend this and act accordingly, but most American Jews still do not,” he writes.

Kerstein proposes not just an attitude or a posture that embraces self-defense, but rather a movement toward organization. He examines the history of Jewish self-defense as an idea, in Israel and in the diaspora, and discusses the success and failures of the historical models. And he decries the weakness of the institutional firmly-worded-letter model, the prevalence of respectable organizations that lament but don’t act.

In a short book, Kerstein leaves some things out. I wish his discussion of Jewish organizations and leaders who fall short (“At best, most of these leaders remain mired in the old culture of quiescence”) had named some names, for example, and his too-brief discussion of the “Battle of UCLA” misses some of the immediate and persistent Jewish responses to the seizure of public space by an anti-Israel mob. I spent years at UCLA, first as a grad student and teaching assistant and then as a lecturer, and I wrote about the UCLA encampment and the Jewish response here.

But his argument is important, and the accelerating decline of institutions in the era of Mayor Mamdani will make it important for everyone. “Self-defense is, above all, a rejection of passivity,” he writes, in an argument that’s true for American Jews and true for all of us.

The madness of the “Rabbis for Mamdani” culture, self-defense through flattery and acquiescence, has to be defeated. Benjamin Kerstein has started that discussion.