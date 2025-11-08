Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SkilledTradesman's avatar
SkilledTradesman
6h

One must always punch the bully in the nose. Nothing less. Thanks for broaching this important topic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Brian DeLeon's avatar
Brian DeLeon
6h

A brain dead skin sack seems to have wandered in here from Bluesky. Sort of like a gnat.

Otherwise, an insightful and interesting commentary. I like the idea of self defense being a rejection of passivity. In the face of aggression, we’re expected to acquiesce when it is clear “they won’t stop until they are stopped.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
122 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture