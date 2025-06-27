Tell Me How This Ends

SimulationCommander
2h

This one is tough because all sides are being incredibly dumb.

We're not going to build low-income housing in the middle of miles of untamed forest. Stop pretending this is about housing.

If you want to sell land, tell everybody specifically what land you want to sell. "We'll figure it out later" is something I NEVER trust the government with.

On the other hand, the idea the government has to own 80% of Nevada forever is also stupid. We have PLENTY of land that can be sold without issue, but this brings us back to 2.

It would be FAR easier/cheaper/better to revitalize the hollowed-out husks of existing towns -- but that might lead to some inconvenient discussions about WHY those towns/neighborhoods are hollowed-out in the first place.

And of course, the biggest issue is this is supposedly going to raise like $10 billion, which is like an afternoon of spending for government. We could also JUST PRINT THE $10 billion -- which is how we handle every other issue. Without actually tackling the spending, we're just throwing pebbles into the river.

JW Writes
2h

I don't think the Feds should own all that land. I did not agree with Mike Lee, however, that the land is needed for "affordable housing." That (for people I know) was the sticking point, not the selling of it per se. Much of the land is leased for ranching/grazing, etc, and I certainly wouldn't mind it being sold for those uses, and/or for the states to decide on good use for it themselves. (I know a lot of what was proposed was the hopscotch squares that aren't contiguous to other federal land.) But affordable housing?!

We don't need "affordable housing" (which always becomes a slum) - we need to get the illegals out to free up existing housing that is literally everywhere being taken up by 20 million people who shouldn't be here. Even if we "just" deport people who have been here illegally 5 years or less and all the ones with criminal records or prior deportation orders, that frees up a ton of housing.

