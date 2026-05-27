Tell Me How This Ends

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Chris Bray
9h

I forget who said this first, so I can't properly credit whoever it is, but if you want to feel like the country is terrible, watch the news. If you want to feel like the country is awesome, go drive around in it.

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Chris Bray
8h

Doing great, Los Angeles! Stay the course!

https://x.com/NathantheCL/status/2059640645585899765

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