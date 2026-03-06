If you’re in California, or if you want to put a stop to the endless trans madness, take a look at AB 1998, introduced last month by Inland Empire Republican Leticia Castillo. The bill would amend California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act to define sex as…sex, as a biological reality: “The bill would require that accommodations, advantages, facilities, privileges, or services in all business establishments related to intimate spaces be separated on the basis of sex, irrespective of gender identity or gender expression.” It would create an expectation of privacy for women, if you remember what that term used to mean. This one will face a sharp uphill battle in California, to put it mildly, but you can put in a word for it with your state legislators if you live here.

At the Federalist this week, I just wrote about the power vacuum being created by the absolute failure of the gormless symbol-performing idiots who govern blue states: “Blue State Failure Is Destroying Federalism And The Constitution.” I think this one makes an important argument, or at least notices something that has to be noticed, and I hope you’ll take a moment to read it. It’s short.

Continuing to be ambivalent about the war in Iran, I watched eight effing hours of the Senate pretending to debate the thing. Result: “Senate Debate On Iran War Turns Into Senile Men Shouting At Sky.” Chris Murphy has gotten on my last nerve. Not mentioned in this one, but stuck in my head: Patty Murray, who I can’t stand and generally regard as one of the dumbest human beings on the planet, has been intellectually consistent throughout her unfortunately long career in the Senate. The arguments she’s making against war in 2026 are the arguments she was making against war in 2002. Grudging and very thin respect for a person I can’t stand.

More or less self-explanatory headline: “The Texas Primaries Just Ended A Bunch of Jerry Springer Episodes.”

Examining a topic that I’ve discussed here several times, the latest examination of a series of insane twists and turns: “California’s Dying Bullet Train Is A Preview Of A Newsom Presidency.” The state’s high-speed rail project is rapidly becoming not-high-speed-rail, saving costs by resorting to single-tracking and shared track. You already knew that was coming, but it’s fun to see it happen. Whaddya want for $150 billion?

And finally, looking at a topic related to things I wrote here this week, a look at Canadian and European claims of a transition to a post-American security universe: “The Iran Attack Presents A Series Of Reality Checks For The World.” Mark Carney is an idiot, pass it on.

Not mine: In the wake of James Talarico’s ludicrous victory in the Texas Senate primary, I recommend a sharp piece from Colin Redemer at First Things: “James Talarico’s Backward Christianity.” Jesus says to castrate your son and call him your daughter, the Texas seminarian explains, being a true Christian. We’re going to see SO MUCH of this repulsive charlatan for a while. See him clearly.

More soon.