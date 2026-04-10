I’ll start with the request: I would welcome discussion from any readers in Colorado, or readers who closely follow public lands legislation, about the Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection (GORP) Act. It looks from here like an anti-grazing, anti-energy law that will sharply reduce the usefulness of public lands for anything that isn’t idealized and passive spectating — nature is for staring at — like the destruction of ranching at Point Reyes. But it also has support from pro-hunting and pro-grazing groups, so maybe not. If you understand what this legislation will do, comment below.

Turning to the week, I just had a long discussion with Yuri Bezmenov about the appalling and totally preventable decline of California:

I’ve been busy at the Federalist this week, though Friday dawned as a moment of almost infinite laziness and I gave up on a story I planned to land. I blame society, which is oppressing me. Not sure how, but obviously. I kept drinking coffee, but brain not start working.

Monday through Thursday, though:

First, in a show-and-tell that should be interesting to people who are interested in practical politics, I pulled a bunch of video out of a legislative hearing in Sacramento to show the difference between Democrat and Republican debate styles in the People’s Republic.

In a revelation that won’t be a revelation but is still worth seeing with your own eyes, Democrats believe in science and trust the experts, speaking in a tone of absolute certainty while presenting the “research findings” of ludicrous activist groups as neutral and objective fact. Then Republicans accept all of the “science” framing, conceding that insane loser crazy people are the preeminent experts, weakly turning to “I” framing to say that “actually, um, I have a different opinion.” They lose before the debate even starts. Sorry! Sorry!

You can watch all that video here: “Republicans Debate The Way Democrats Want Them To.”

What absolutely fascinates me, lately, is that LITERALLY ALL of the serious opposition to the “trans kids” sickness in California is coming from the dissident left, and mostly the LGB-without-the-T dissident left, while the right mumbles and apologizes for not thinking that children should have their genitals mutilated. This dude is a gay rights activist in London, and you can click that link to read the whole thread, but here’s a sample:

See also:

Socially conservative Republican elected officials: Um, I know that not everyone agrees with this, but, um, and this is just my own opinion, and, um, maybe not everyone thinks this, so I’m sorry, but, um, maybe we shouldn’t castrate children?

Literal gay leftists, speaking directly to Scott Wiener: You’re a monster, and you deserve to be destroyed.

Like trans kids, Republican legislators have had their balls removed. Maybe they could try to grow them back.

Writing twice about the same hearing, I also discussed what the evidence showed the debate was really about: “California Is Trying To Save The Pediatric Trans Industry Because It’s Dying.”

And I talked about the growing number of California infrastructure disasters: “60 Minutes Undersold The Madness of California’s Train-Building Disaster.”

More to come, and thanks for reading. If you appreciate the Federalist and want to support it, you can do that here.