Tell Me How This Ends

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BDH's avatar
BDH
15h

There is no such state as "Colorado" That state is dead, ruined, gone. It's been conquered and is now referred to as "Eastern California"

please update your style book.

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FuriousIT's avatar
FuriousIT
15h

It numbs me emotionally to think there could be an actual political debate over the legal mutilation of children's bodies. In one of the videos there is a gay male who says no one in the medical community asked him WHY he was thinking he was trans. Instead they simply put him in the pipeline for chemicals and irreversible mutilation. Anyone with logical thinking abilities can reach a reasonable conclusion as to the probable events that led this man to feel the way he did about his body and sexuality. The leap-frogging over the underlying causes is a feature, not a bug of the trans psyop. It has facilitated an army of soft minded accomplices self-righteously promoting "trans rights", all of whom should instead be decrying the sexual abuse of children on which much of the popular culture and the entire fake trans phenomenon is built.

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