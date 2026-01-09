I find the moment so insane that I mostly plan to greet it with a dignified silence.

Anyone who needs to have this pivot explicated — massive fraud becomes apparent, thousands of federal agents show up, riot season is immediately ginned up to support a demand that the feds stop all their racist Nazi questions about where the money went — is choosing not to understand it, and wouldn’t hear any of it. We’re past debate and discussion. The Blue Model is dead, but they’re still dragging it around as their ticket to the party.

He’s my cool Somali daycare boss

Competing with the psychopathy-as-politics model that his colleague in Minnesota offers, California Governor Patrick Bateman gave a zero-capacity-for-shame “State of the State” address today to talk about California as a brilliant success and the model for the whole country to follow.

From the transcript:

California simply has no peers, because the wisdom of the state legislature has emanated from their chambers to stabilize and nurture the I’m sorry, the nausea just hit.

None of this merits discussion or analysis. None of it requires anyone to dig into the details. It’s an effort to cover shockingly obvious failure, ruin and immiseration on an astonishing scale, by being REALLY LOUD AND CONFIDENT. It’s like watching Jeffrey Dahmer try to backslap the cops with a swaggering discourse about how well he can cook a steak, really you guys, come on in and try some of this really tender cut I just pulled off the grill. The model for the nation, the brilliant success of California.

It’s dead. It’s loud, but it’s dead.