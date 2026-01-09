Weekend at Bernie's
I find the moment so insane that I mostly plan to greet it with a dignified silence.
Anyone who needs to have this pivot explicated — massive fraud becomes apparent, thousands of federal agents show up, riot season is immediately ginned up to support a demand that the feds stop all their racist Nazi questions about where the money went — is choosing not to understand it, and wouldn’t hear any of it. We’re past debate and discussion. The Blue Model is dead, but they’re still dragging it around as their ticket to the party.
Competing with the psychopathy-as-politics model that his colleague in Minnesota offers, California Governor Patrick Bateman gave a zero-capacity-for-shame “State of the State” address today to talk about California as a brilliant success and the model for the whole country to follow.
From the transcript:
California simply has no peers, because the wisdom of the state legislature has emanated from their chambers to stabilize and nurture the I’m sorry, the nausea just hit.
None of this merits discussion or analysis. None of it requires anyone to dig into the details. It’s an effort to cover shockingly obvious failure, ruin and immiseration on an astonishing scale, by being REALLY LOUD AND CONFIDENT. It’s like watching Jeffrey Dahmer try to backslap the cops with a swaggering discourse about how well he can cook a steak, really you guys, come on in and try some of this really tender cut I just pulled off the grill. The model for the nation, the brilliant success of California.
It’s dead. It’s loud, but it’s dead.
Tell Me How This Ends is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Los Angeles at night:
https://www.tiktok.com/@john_hicks/video/7592729955159559437?_r=1&_t=ZT-92up94AflFN
The Democrat and leftist crash-out is becoming more apparent. Their failures can’t be hidden, their successes are stolen or imaginary. They have no good new ideas. They come off as deluded and humorless scolds, hyping dying ideas and institutions. MAGA has positive masculine energy, Democrats have outrage and bitchiness.
I believe 2026 will prove that Trump gamed this out. His advisors know how the left works. They know Trump can follow the law, draw bright lines, and get 55-75% of the public on his side in crucial battles like immigration, MAHA, and more. I’m certain that one of the things Trump and Musk talk about in private is how to cripple the entire left. They know what Democrats will do if they regain power. Now Trump will use Somali welfare fraud to rip through the Democratic Party (and their beloved welfare state bureaucracies) like Sherman through Georgia. Billions stolen, political corruption, ActBlue money laundering, election fraud. They’ll be a smoking ruin by the midterms.