Tell Me How This Ends

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William Hunter Duncan's avatar
William Hunter Duncan
1d

And, never mind that David French and liberals love the war in Ukraine that Obama started in 2014, and they hope that turns into WWIII, because putin/trump.

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Rob Crowley's avatar
Rob Crowley
1d

It’s impossible for mere mortals to generate the contempt French deserves.

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