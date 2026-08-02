War always used to be clean and safe, but then ORANGE MAN.

You’re tired of hearing me talk about a certain high-profile fool, and I’ll understand if you want to skip this one when we get to the name. But here’s a perfect illustration of the way an important, necessary, reasonable argument gets dragged away and killed because of the ignorant madness of the SCARY TRUMP psychosis that has settled over the media. All bad things are Trump, so everything that isn’t Trump was and is good. The world was calm and happy, and we were naked in the garden, but then Satan came down the escalator and then Eve told us to eat the orange, and now humanity lives in a fallen state.

Donald Trump made the reckless decision to go to war with Iran, David French writes today, and that’s very bad. It threatens escalation, regional conflict, and the involvement of major powers, which could lead to global destabilization. An American war in the Middle East is having increasingly serious unintended consequences.

So far I’m a pretty much. Attacks on neighbors, Saudi oil facilities being attacked, Kuwaiti desalination plants being blown up, the Houthis returning to a naval blockade that threatens global oil supplies: bad news, unintended consequences, escalation beyond anticipated limits. I…agree with…David French? More or less?

But then watch what he does next, the thing he can’t stop himself from doing:

He returns to this theme a few times, framing Trump’s reckless and dangerous war in the Middle East against all the previous American wars in the Middle East, which had limited effects because they were conducted with wisdom and restraint by not-Trump. In Iraq and Afghanistan, “the fighting was brutal, and we can and should debate the wisdom of both wars. But our great-power rivals were largely absent.” See, American involvement in the Middle East has never led us into conflict with the Russians or Chinese before, because they’ve always just been absent from the fight, UNTIL TRUUUUUUMP!

“America has been so powerful for so long that we are accustomed to being in control of events.” That’s what happened in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Where do you even begin?

The Bush administration fired the economist Lawrence Lindsey because he said publicly he thought a war with Iraq could cost over $100 billion. That war, the rest of the administration knew, would be quick, cheap, and easy, and would cost far less. The final cost of the war was somewhere close to $2 trillion, but more if you count future costs like longterm post-war medical care for wounded veterans.

The unanticipated emergence of an insurgency after the end of major combat against the Iraqi military, an unanticipated Sunni-Shia civil war, a long military occupation that wasn’t described in the initial plan for the war: “America has been so powerful for so long that we are accustomed to being in control of events,” David French says. The Jaysh al-Mahdi blowing up Humvees is America being in control of events.

He also says this: “When I was in Iraq, as terrible as that war was, we knew it was contained.” One of the most obvious echoes of the Iraq War is that de-Baathification led to the creation of ISIS, as powerful military figures were sidelined and went looking for ways to reclaim a share of power. This is not an obscure point. Invasion, occupation, de-Baathification, emergence of a new and extraordinarily vicious Islamist movement that spread like an ink blot / “we knew it was contained.” No we didn’t, and you can come up with several more examples of unintended consequences yourself.

The strongest argument against Trump’s intervention in Iran is that American wars in the Middle East never go the way we expect them to go. They always come with unanticipated consequences, they always spread and grow, they always last longer than we expected. This is almost always true of almost all wars, and Lincoln called for 75,000 volunteers to serve for 90 days to crush the Southern rebellion. The strong argument against a new American war in the Middle East is most certainly not that all of our previous wars there were solidly in our firm control and went the way we said they should.

“America has been so powerful for so long that we are accustomed to being in control of events.”

“When I was in Iraq, as terrible as that war was, we knew it was contained.”

He’s not wrong. He’s insane, actually out of his mind, totally unable to process the most basic earthly reality. All previous wars were calm, balanced, limited, restrained, clean, careful, thoughtful, controlled. “We knew it was contained.” Then came that mean bastard Trump. The idiot strangles the strongest, clearest argument against new American wars in the Middle East, because he can’t let go of the fake All Others Good / Trump Irredeemably Bad historical structure that he’s cooked up in the addled remnants of his mind. Remember how wise and careful American wars in the Middle East used to be? Remember how well they always went? BUT THEN TRUMP, so now war is dangerous.

David French is a tragedy. The man is a tragic figure. His willful stupidity is infinite.