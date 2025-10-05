Jay Jones is the Democratic candidate for attorney general in Virginia, and he fantasizes by text message about murdering both the people who disagree with him and their young children — the children first, so the mean Republicans have to hold their dying children in their arms and watch them die. You see, hate has no home here.

You’ve probably seen this, by now, so the details of those messages won’t be a surprise. And it probably won’t be a surprise to hear that Virginia Democrats are proudly rallying around him:

“We are lined up.”

“Line up behind Jay Jones.”

The rhetoric about a prominent Democrat’s bloodlust for dead children is that get back in line.

Be clear about the meaning of the moment. What you’re seeing is the rage of a dying aristocracy. Jay Jones is an heir:

The story under that headline says this:

At 29, he is the youngest member of the Virginia legislature, but he carries the position with grace and ease. After all, it’s a role he was seemingly born to play. Indeed, Jones is as close to royalty as one can get in Norfolk, Virginia.

Uh-huh.

After his reckless driving conviction in 2022, Jones did 500 hours of community service…for his own political action committee. He made restitution by serving himself. Precisely in character.

At LinkedIn, Jones describes his work history:

He’s a rock that skips across jobs. Seven months as a criminal defense lawyer at Protogyrou Law, then eleven months as a prosecutor, then on to a new law firm. He’s been at his current firm for almost three years, but there’s a catch:

If you actually click on that Google search result that says “Jay is currently on leave with the firm,” you now get this:

When Jones held the legislative seat that once belonged to his father, the result was not a surprise:

He was elected to the legislature, then he quit and went home. Getting the picture?

You’re being a total Nazi, so I’m gonna, like, murder your children. This isn’t thuggish brutality; it’s callow petulance. He’s a child in his late thirties.

But anyway, now it’s his turn to be the attorney general, so get in line.