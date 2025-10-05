Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

PapayaSF
5h

Jay Jones made another statement that is getting less attention: “Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.” Sounds like a quote from a Bolshevik. If Republicans are smart (I know, I know), they’ll plaster Virginia with ads with these quotes.

CaliforniaLost
5h

I didn't know that those yard signs that read "IN THIS HOUSE WE BELIEVE", say "KILLING MY ENEMIES KIDS" on the back.

© 2025 Chris Bray
