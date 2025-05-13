Readers are getting comments and messages from someone pretending to be me, asking to discuss investment opportunities and providing contact information. I’ll never do anything even sort of like that. Don’t ever respond to messages from “Chris Bray” offering investment opportunities, or anything like that, and please report those comments as abusive spam messages. I’m discussing with Substack, and I apologize for the hassle.
But I already gave them $7,000,000. Can you get it back for me?
BTW I never knew you were related to Nigrian royalty.
there was zero sarcasm in his messaging, so I knew it was an imposter.