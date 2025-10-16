Tell Me How This Ends

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Valoree Dowell's avatar
Valoree Dowell
6h

It would be flat out triumphant if Pres Trump tomorrow proclaimed Saturday 10/18 “No Kings Day. Been that way since 1776 and always will be.” The David’s would choke on the Hermès ties.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Phisto Sobanii's avatar
Phisto Sobanii
6h

Quick. Someone point out to French our entire culture runs on the seven deadly sins.

"You have sinned" is absolutely fucking correct, and I'm done pretending it's not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
142 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture