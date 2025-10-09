Much of the coverage of the anti-ICE protests in Chicago features the bold figure of the Rev. David Black, a man of the cloth who is standing up to the Mean Orange Fascism of deportation:

This dude is in the news a lot. See, clergy is rebuking the Trump administration!

David Black’s sermons are online. Here’s one:

The meat of the thing starts around the 15:00 mark, if you want to fast-forward to it. Screenshot:

A better world is being born right here on earth. The old order is dying. Christ is about to destroy the demonic ideology of capitalism, because capitalism is Satan’s work on earth. A minute later, Rev. Black describes a terrifying new order from President Trump that directs federal law enforcement to literally imprison anyone who’s opposed to fascism:

You can read the order he’s pretend-describing here. It’s short. It…doesn’t say any of that. It’s specifically focused on organized violence:

David Black is a remarkably silly person with a clerical collar, doing extremely obvious far-left activism with a strip of white cloth around his throat. Not hard to figure out. Notice how the news describes him, and notice who he really is.

UPDATE:

This sermon is even an better example of an…interesting conception of Protestant faith:

The AI-generated transcript bungles the name of Jean-Jacques Rousseau, but you’ll get the point:

This is that famous Christian faith that rejects borders and private property. He goes on to quote Madonna lyrics.