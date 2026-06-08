I’m sure most people are tracking the disaster in the primary election for Los Angeles mayor, and there are a thousand ways to show how the disaster has worked:

See also:

My entire thought this week, and not just on this topic, is that end-stage behaviors are piling up. Systems that don’t work aren’t going to be fixed. People who have failed aren’t going to rethink anything. California is one of the places this dead-end behavior is becoming disturbingly clear, but it’s far from being the only place.

I wrote about California’s primary elections at the Federalist on June 3, and I was already calling them a “giant disaster.” The incredibly naked fraud is a disaster piled on top of a disaster. We needed a course correction, and I didn’t really expect to get one, but I also didn’t expect to get such an absolutely clear symbol that no course correction is even possible.

The blue model is dying. It’s financially unsustainable. It drives population losses and capital flight. As a symbol of the flight, the A’s left Oakland, through Sacramento but soon to Nevada, and the Bears are leaving Chicago for Indiana. Places governed by leftist crony politics are places to leave. But they’re going to drive the wheels off.

Karen Bass is going to be re-elected. Lindsey Horvath has already secured her second term as a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. There’s nothing a California Democrat can do that counts as failure. The favelas aren’t going anywhere. Failing agencies will continue to fail.

That defies analysis. It’s too much.