To Rule Over the Ashes
I’m sure most people are tracking the disaster in the primary election for Los Angeles mayor, and there are a thousand ways to show how the disaster has worked:
My entire thought this week, and not just on this topic, is that end-stage behaviors are piling up. Systems that don’t work aren’t going to be fixed. People who have failed aren’t going to rethink anything. California is one of the places this dead-end behavior is becoming disturbingly clear, but it’s far from being the only place.
I wrote about California’s primary elections at the Federalist on June 3, and I was already calling them a “giant disaster.” The incredibly naked fraud is a disaster piled on top of a disaster. We needed a course correction, and I didn’t really expect to get one, but I also didn’t expect to get such an absolutely clear symbol that no course correction is even possible.
The blue model is dying. It’s financially unsustainable. It drives population losses and capital flight. As a symbol of the flight, the A’s left Oakland, through Sacramento but soon to Nevada, and the Bears are leaving Chicago for Indiana. Places governed by leftist crony politics are places to leave. But they’re going to drive the wheels off.
Karen Bass is going to be re-elected. Lindsey Horvath has already secured her second term as a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. There’s nothing a California Democrat can do that counts as failure. The favelas aren’t going anywhere. Failing agencies will continue to fail.
That defies analysis. It’s too much.
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I like to tell myself I’m glad I don’t live in LA City, but LA County is just as corrupt. Chris is right: these people fail miserably, and get re-elected, over and over, to their current seats, like Lyndsey Horvath (completely useless), or Hilda Solis, who was termed out of the LA County Supervisors and is now running for a congressional seat.
For a day, I had hope that people in LA were finally fed up, but then I watched the machine kick into gear, and I knew Spencer Pratt was finished. What frustrates me is watching the local TV news, and the news anchors report on the ballot dumps each day, all votes going to Raman, with a straight face, unquestioning, as if this is all normal. We are desensitized and demoralized.
This also explains why an actual Nazi pussy-grabbing racist rapist isn't dropping out of Maine's US Senate race or even being seriously pressured to by D leadership as political career-ending bomb after bomb after bomb drops - with more promised to come.
Because while the CA vote counting fraud is transparently obvious the election theft mechanisms are already in place in backwoods Maine to steal that election, too.
US Elections are a joke, a punchline for global dictators who 'win' their elections by 93% - 7%. Amused by how their fraudulently installed counterparts in the US go through the theatrics of 'winning' close elections where the outcome is already rigged for the result before the first vote is cast. "Dumb Americns."
Planter isn't quitting and D's aren't sweating because he knows the fix is in. Why would he? "Dumb Americans." "Dumb Mainers."
LA and CA are a preview of coming attractions this Fall. Unless something really radical is coming. Trust the plan.
Q
Not.