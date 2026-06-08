Tell Me How This Ends

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Brian DeLeon's avatar
Brian DeLeon
5hEdited

I like to tell myself I’m glad I don’t live in LA City, but LA County is just as corrupt. Chris is right: these people fail miserably, and get re-elected, over and over, to their current seats, like Lyndsey Horvath (completely useless), or Hilda Solis, who was termed out of the LA County Supervisors and is now running for a congressional seat.

For a day, I had hope that people in LA were finally fed up, but then I watched the machine kick into gear, and I knew Spencer Pratt was finished. What frustrates me is watching the local TV news, and the news anchors report on the ballot dumps each day, all votes going to Raman, with a straight face, unquestioning, as if this is all normal. We are desensitized and demoralized.

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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
6h

This also explains why an actual Nazi pussy-grabbing racist rapist isn't dropping out of Maine's US Senate race or even being seriously pressured to by D leadership as political career-ending bomb after bomb after bomb drops - with more promised to come.

Because while the CA vote counting fraud is transparently obvious the election theft mechanisms are already in place in backwoods Maine to steal that election, too.

US Elections are a joke, a punchline for global dictators who 'win' their elections by 93% - 7%. Amused by how their fraudulently installed counterparts in the US go through the theatrics of 'winning' close elections where the outcome is already rigged for the result before the first vote is cast. "Dumb Americns."

Planter isn't quitting and D's aren't sweating because he knows the fix is in. Why would he? "Dumb Americans." "Dumb Mainers."

LA and CA are a preview of coming attractions this Fall. Unless something really radical is coming. Trust the plan.

Q

Not.

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