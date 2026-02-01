You’re not going to believe me, but wait until I've showed you the evidence: The anti-ICE riots aren’t an ideological threat. In some ways, they aren’t even political, and they certainly aren’t serious as organized radical violence. They constitute real criminal disorder, with significant destruction and disruption, but there’s something else brewing alongside the organized far-left activism.

On Friday night, rioters attacked the federal building in Downtown Los Angeles. It was a genuinely ugly scene, and ended with arrests.

On Saturday, it started to look the same. So I went.

If you’re watching footage on social media, Saturday night was better than Friday but far from peaceful, and a local journalist was surrounded by an extremely hostile crowd who screamed that they’d caught a Nazi. There were arrests, again, and apparently some idiots threw fireworks at the police after I left, and there was the usual crowd of people who scream at cops to tell them they’re on the wrong side of history and the world will judge them for what they’ve done. A stout young woman to my right told the federal officers over and over again that they were all going to prison, an anti-authority message that relies on the power of the carceral state for the threat, but I didn’t try to work on the logic with her.

There was a modest crowd pressed up against the back of the federal complex when I arrived around 6:30, out by the loading dock, but it grew as the evening went on. More about that in a minute.

Now, remember these stairs, in the back on the right side of the image. You’re going to see them again.

The large complex of federal buildings in Downtown Los Angeles is kind of like one of those chocolate oranges, a bunch of wedges stacked around a core. While the crowd at the loading dock grew, and the mood of the crowd got uglier, the opposite side of the complex (one of several places you could call the front, because there are several buildings) looked like this:

Here, let’s make that clearer:

The glass doors were unguarded outside, and appeared to be unguarded inside, although I would guess there were people waiting inside where they couldn’t be seen:

I walked around to the south side of the complex, where an opening between buildings leads into a central courtyard — the core of that chocolate orange. I expected it to be gated and guarded, but it was open, and no signs told me to stay out. So:

Here it is looking in the other direction:

The blurry light in the sky is a helicopter. There were a bunch of them.

Here’s the courtyard between federal buildings:

Now, remember the stairs? We’re back to them, at the top:

This is what most of the federal complex looked like throughout the evening, as an angry crowd grew at the loading dock and a line of federal officers in helmets and gas masks fought to hold them back. There was, first, a battle to hold the line against activists who wanted to breach it, and then, second, there were a dozen-plus totally ignored and unguarded points of access that no one bothered to threaten and no one bothered to noticeably defend. Maybe sixty feet from that “THIS IS WW3” sign, up an unguarded and ungated stairway that I walked up and down whenever I felt like it, anyone who wanted to could walk right up to the doors of a couple of different federal buildings. I did, but I never saw anyone else who even bothered to try. Somebody reached the top of the stairs to spraypaint that slogan about the KKK, but I never saw any evidence that anyone tried to go any farther. Ten seconds flat from the mob in the street to this door, and they didn’t bother:

So the whole rage-inflected and out of control confrontation with the Nazis ended at the stairs. The radicals “attacked the building,” but no one ever bothered to go around the corner and attack the many parts of the building that no one was bothering to defend. It’s like an army not bothering to guard its flanks, while a very polite enemy doesn’t bother to attack the unguarded parts. I watched kids in their hilarious Minor Threat denim vests — cosplaying 1983, politics as cultural pastiche — walk past unguarded stairs that lead directly into the federal complex to instead go to the block that was lined with bored-looking LAPD riot cops and guarded by a layer of federal officers. They kept going until they found a protected point, then performatively menaced it.

If they had wanted to meaningfully attack the edifice of the brutal orange empire, there were a bunch of glass doors where the empire didn’t station any police. They didn’t.

As the evening went on, there was a bunch of screaming about FUCKING NAZIS, but the crowd got bigger across the street from the loading dock guarded by federal officers, where somebody started blasting music and playing drums, and the bold antifascists started dancing, and people pulled out their cameras to get video.

World War III turned into a rave.

The crowd was mostly young — you’re not surprised at that part — and had a good sprinkling of the usual weird-looking career radicals, stringy pale kids with poor social hygiene. Black Bloc dorks in balaclavas. But look at that picture, the one right above: mostly young Mexican and Salvadoran dudes, drinking beer and literally dancing. There was some “let’s have a bar fight” energy that I quietly avoided, and some old communist types, but overwhelmingly it was…kids. Who saw that they had license to be wild in the street for a while. You know, to fight against FASCISM. When you create disorder, you attract young men. They’re willing to break some shit, they’d like to get laid, and it’s fun to tell the cops to go fuck themselves, especially since it usually doesn’t cost you anything to say it.

A bunch of them haven’t thought very carefully about the political argument, and it’s not really hard to see this. There’s a political core and a political message, but it’s a fun Saturday night.

Finally, the federal complex in Downtown Los Angeles is bracketed by a series of identity-themed areas: Chinatown and Olvera Street to the north, Little Tokyo directly to the south. On Saturday night, as a police helicopter circled overhead and LAPD officers finally shrugged and got into riot gear, Little Tokyo — a single block away, starting at Central and 1st, a one-minute walk — was having an ordinary Saturday night: sidewalk dining, parents holding babies while they waited for a table.

Father Serra Park, in the historic El Pueblo de Los Angeles, is a stone’s throw from the federal complex. There was music at the bandshell, and people were dancing. Somebody put down his “ABOLISH ICE” sign to enjoy the dance.

There was an outdoor festival in Chinatown, with food and live music, and a fancy corporate dinner at the old Fred Harvey restaurant inside Union Station. All of it was perfectly safe. A fairly large and out of control mob scene that finally ended with a dispersal order and arrests by riot police was never the slightest threat to the families who were dancing and having dinner a block or a few blocks away.

As I was walking back to my car, I stopped at an intersection. Two young men dressed all in black, one with a black mask covering half his face, were headed the other way, going up to the federal building to join the battle against the fascist regime. No cars were coming, but they waited until the light turned green to step into the crosswalk.