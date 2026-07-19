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Chris Bray
21h

In other news, I had maybe an eighth of a bottle of WhistlePig in the back of my hatchback when the cork worked its way out. The car smells GREAT. I might do this with all my cars from now on.

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Brian DeLeon's avatar
Brian DeLeon
1d

Chris , I am in awe of the wonderful places you’ve traveled to. I just spent four days in the Santa Ynez Valley in Solvang, Los Olivos, and Santa Ynez, CA. This morning I had breakfast at a family’s house that they open on Saturday for a roadside farm stand. I had coffee and eggs with the homeowner who greeted me like a neighbor and treated me warmly. I’d never met the man before.

There are places in America where the people are real, they don’t care about politics and don’t discuss them, and welcome you out of old fashioned hospitality. That’s the America I know and love.

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