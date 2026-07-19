Lake McDonald at Glacier National Park in the evening, with a late summer sunset in northern Montana:

And then a little later:

And then the next morning:

The Village Inn sits at the edge of the lake, and I sat in one of these:

Which looks like this from the room:

I made it out about three minutes ahead of checkout time, because why on earth would you want to ever leave that? The canopy at the right, in the picture with the line of chairs, was for a wedding. Lots of weddings going on this summer in the mountains.

I raced through a bunch of places I’ve been wanting to go, or go back, and the itinerary I gave my family so they would kind of know where I might sort of be had a bunch of in-between days that just said “TBD.” The TBD part worked: The places I wanted to go ran into newly discovered places that I want to return to.

That’s Lewistown, Montana, a magnificent small town (with a pleasant hotel) surrounded by stunning landscape. The late-afternoon wind picked up a bunch of dirt and briefly made a walk through downtown feel like getting sandblasted, and I didn’t mind.

All over the country, people are building interesting things, in a spirit of productive creativity that seems to have leaked out of all of our major institutions. They do that work alongside a landscape of extraordinary beauty:

I went traveling because I’m disgusted by the state of our politically managed institutions, and I wanted to recover a sense of hope about the country. It worked, although it also makes me angrier that a country full of good people is governed by trash like, pick a name, Gavin Newsom or Thom Tillis.

The country is fine, the country’s institutions aren’t. But how? How are good people quite obviously burdened with government by bad people?

Drive somewhere in the American West, and take a photo from the car at basically any random point, through all the dead bugs on your windshield.

You can’t fail. America is magnificent. I wanted to be reminded of that.

On the topic of good people making things while idiots in political institutions keep throwing roadblocks in front of them, go the The Federalist and read about California’s Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024. An army of productive people vs. an army of meddlers and professional busybodies: America in the 21st century. But the country somehow persists against the busybodies, and the land doesn’t care about any of it.

That’s what Glacier National Park looks like from Going to the Sun Road. How good is that?

Parting note: I just drove 4,000 miles in nine days, and my inbox reflects that. If you’ve sent me a message, I’m working on it. I’ve mostly been staring at a windshield, and I have no complaints.