Tell Me How This Ends

QuestionEverything
4h

Brown Jackson showed her incompetence when she couldn't define the term woman because she wasn't a biologist. Great, let's give her 1/9 power on interpreting one of the most important documents in history because she has a vulva and a lot of melanin. What a clown show.

rural counsel
4h

The Jackson dissent reminds me of many of the arguments I heard presented by minority law students in law school. Frankly, it deteriorated my respect for them. They thought of law as a tool to get them the result they emotionally wanted. Anything else was "systemic racism," though that term wasn't widely used then.

© 2025 Chris Bray
