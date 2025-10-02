Decade-old battles are coming to an end. Prevailing powers and dominant themes are just vanishing. And then we’ll arrive at the problem of what comes next, and what this massive political shift will turn out to have meant.

The federal government shutdown is playing as a non-event, with howls of impotent rage from all of the players who once had the power to make the prevailing narrative. Congressional Democrats are doing the storm scene from “King Lear” from dawn to midnight, and…sombrero. I’ve been watching for the big takeaways, the major arguments and developments, and paying attention to the shutdown has been a lot like watching a cup of old pudding. It just kind of sits there.

House Minority Leader Hakeem What’s-his-name offered the nation a marathon day-and-night Internet livestream on deadline day, with guest appearances from TikTok stars, allegedly famous political consultants, and well-known elected officials. As Politico reports: “At times, just a few dozen viewers were watching the YouTube stream.” I’m guessing those few dozen people were almost entirely Democratic staffers and Beltway journalists.

Similarly, the things that made the journalists and Democratic politicians angriest, the things that they ranted and hollered about, were pointless. It changed nothing, it influenced nothing, it meant nothing (screenshot follows, click the link to torture yourself by playing the video).

The White House was heavily criticized for its messaging, and they didn’t even listen to the criticism! Be polite and let out an audible gasp for poor Kaitlin. As an unusually wise observer explained:

So here we are. My position remains that the Democratic Party is functionally a corpse, and the legacy media is white noise. The only thing that changes that condition is Republican disaster, because no course correction is coming from the dullards.

Summing up everything I think about the topic, the Democratic Congressman “Sarah” McBride made…whatever appalling, wretched, horrible, repulsive thing this is:

…and it’s the nadir. Mark this moment. No one will ever be more pathetic than these people. The Democratic Party is an impotent, embarrassing cultural dead end. I’d try to literally shovel some dirt onto the corpse, but the Capitol Police might object.

So something is dying and being replaced, but what is it being replaced with? The bizarre vampire cabaret in the Oval Office with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla suggests an astonishing absence of lessons learned. The Trump administration is brilliant, disciplined, effective, on target, relentless, serious, and miserably trapped in Trump’s frozen love of Operation Warp Speed. Talk me out of it, but Albert Bourla looks a great deal like Donald Trump’s kryptonite.

We don’t know exactly what Pfizer and the White House agreed to, because, as the Pfizer press release explains, “Specific terms of the agreement remain confidential.” A secret deal with Pfizer, WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?

An enormous range of policy actions is playing out across competing parts of the administration, with considerable discipline in execution but with at least some apparent divergence in intent. It looks to me like Interior and Agriculture are headed in different directions on land use policy, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services is being pulled downstream by a river he’s tried to row against. Name your own examples in the comments if you have any.

I’m struggling to parse the details, and to see what comes next. We’ve been locked into a prevailing narrative about “left” versus “right,” and I’m wondering if the senescence of the longstanding institutional powers is going to leave us in sudden disarray: If we’re not against that, what are we for? The Sarah McBrideness of the Democratic Party, the repulsive and pathetic nature of the other side, has covered some internal schisms on the right. If we’re suddenly not pushing against the thing we’ve been pushing against for such a long time, we’re going to discover that not everyone is pushing the same way. I’ve always loved this scene:

A movement defines itself by what it opposes. Then it defeats the thing it opposes, which I really think is close to happening with generational finality. And then the movement suddenly lacks the thing it’s been using to organize its idea of itself.

We’ll see.