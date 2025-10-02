Tell Me How This Ends

Deborah Gregson
7h

"A secret deal with Pfizer, WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?

"An enormous range of policy actions is playing out across competing parts of the administration ...with at least some apparent divergence in intent ... like Interior and Agriculture ... headed in different directions on land use policy, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services is being pulled downstream by a river he’s tried to row against ... We’ve been locked into a prevailing narrative about “left” versus “right,” and I’m wondering ... If we’re not against that, what are we for ... we’re going to discover that not everyone is pushing the same way. A movement defines itself by what it opposes. Then it defeats the thing it opposes, which I really think is close to happening with generational finality. And then the movement suddenly lacks the thing it’s been using to organize its idea of itself."

Few knew that Operation Warp Speed included a deal made by Trump with Pfizer in the Spring of 2020 to develop and produce a specific number of COVID vaccines for a set price as fast as possible. They would be able to administer the mRNA vaccines before FDA approval on an emergency basis with special conditions. Pfizer's vaccines were exempt from liability lawsuits for medical harm to anyone who received the vaccine. Pfizer would be paid for ALL the vaccines ordered by the Federal Government, even if there were vaccines left over, and even if vaccines had to be destroyed because they expired due to storage limitations (this would eventually lead to the insistence of multiple vaccines). Pfizer would be paid for the vaccines even IF a CURE WAS FOUND FOR COVID or a successful TREATMENT WAS FOUND FOR COVID. Trump agreed to this deal, which guaranteed that we'd have mandated vaccines, that the government would be paying for them with taxpayer money, and that there would be ongoing boosters paid for with taxpayer money, all to Pfizer and other drug companies, with no FDA approval, and no data proving they were effective in slowing the illness, or safe to use.

Neither side is blameless in any part of running our government. Both sides have financial interests in whether we are involved in a war, financing Medicare/Medicaid, supporting foreign governments, handing out money to corporations and businesses, or NGOs. It's depressing to learn that our government isn't doing the job it was intended to do, and that few of our legislators really abide by their oath of office.

It would be nice if politicians and the people understood there was only one thing to "be for", and that's the Constitution. If they were a Constitutional Government, our country would be so much better for everyone.

Just An American
7hEdited

Check out https://www.uscis.gov. They are hiring Americans to go through the millions of visas that they know were overstayed or abused and to go through all the bad applications for citizenship that we constantly let in. We are also about to shit out 100,000 bureaucrats who took the buyout, and as I understand it, many more are about to get shit-canned in the next few shutdown days. What you are seeing is a turnover of U.S. Government bureaucratic control....back to us. You know....Americans. I have no doubt this also happened under Biden, and the media, always compliant, covered it up. Also, Bourla should be IN PRISON. But I digress.

