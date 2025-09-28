Tell Me How This Ends

Totally disgusted, but not surprised, by the reaction of the local "leaders" to Trump sending troops. The Portland police have not only refused to enforce the law, they call Antifa members as friendly witnesses when they're sued for not enforcing the law. (Result: The Portland police don't have to enforce the law.)

One of the videos was full of 3-second cuts. Oh wow, everything must be great because there's still a store that has all its windows! Cancel the order!

Meanwhile, none of those "leaders" show up around 11 pm at the ICE building -- and neither do the local media stations. If it takes Trump to get the nation to pay attention to what's going on, fine by me.

What's going on in Portland is a CHOICE. The leaders of Portland WANT it to look that way.

They never engage on the actual issues -- that's how you know they are con artists.

--"Why don't you help the homeless people dying on the street!?"

--"What homeless? What street? What?"

Maybe you can explain it to me again how it benefits these people to act insane? Are they directly on the take for Dr. Evil?

