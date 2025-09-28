The street journalists Tara Faul and Kevin Dahlgren, who I’ve mentioned before, spend their days documenting the overlapping crises of homelessness, mental illness, and drug addiction in hellscape Portland. Screenshot below; click this link to play the video and read the rest of the thread.

They see, and document, a constant parade of death and misery.

Documenting the death and ruin, they end up intervening in some of it.

Now, here’s the hugely respectable New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, a very important Pulitzer Prize recipient, explaining from the heights of his journalistic perch what’s really happening in Portland:

This is as flawless a summary of the progressive cathedral classes as you could possibly manage: “‘Hell’ does not serve Pinot Noir this good.”

Portland street journalist: Portland is a public graveyard Progressive New York Times columnist: Akshully, the Pinot Noir is exquisite

It’s time to shove these people onto a barge and tow them out to sea.

Like Karen Bass describing the open-air drug market of MacArthur Park as a sylvan paradise full of happy children and wonderful families having picnics, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek explained this week that Donald Trump is bizarrely intervening in a utopia, and for crying out loud look at this facial expression:

No one has ever been more lost than this. Your average good urban liberal is more insane than a psych ward full of psychotics. Akshully, the Pinot Noir is delightful. We are burdened with the existence of high-status people who have departed from earthly reality, and we can’t afford them.

“They are fighting over who gets to define what is real.” As I said a couple weeks ago, our current conflict isn’t left versus right; our current conflict is left versus “the plainest forms of observable reality.” It can’t go on. When some highly placed fool looks at graveyard Portland and tells you that akshully, the Pinot Noir is just delightful, he’s telling you that you must break him. He must be shoved aside. Like Karen Bass and Tina Kotek and Gavin Newsom, he is the angel of death, and you tolerate his babbling at the cost of your own destruction.