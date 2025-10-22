Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
1hEdited

You can look at the websites of law firms that sue the federal government to see this discussion:

https://www.nationalsecuritylawfirm.com/when-the-government-misses-the-180-day-deadline-your-options/

"If the agency hasn’t issued a written decision by the end of 180 days, you have the right to treat the silence as a denial and move forward with a federal lawsuit."

https://www.johndaylegal.com/process-for-filing-a-claim-against-the-federal-government-ftca-c/

"If the agency fails to act on your claim within six months after you submit it, you may consider that a denial and file your federal lawsuit at that time."

But Trump filed a claim in 2023 that's still sitting on someone's desk? How? Why?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
1h

America's Foremost Contrary Indicator says that the NYT story is damning, so I'm now forced to conclude that it's completely false in every detail:

https://x.com/DavidAFrench/status/1980719725026902487

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture