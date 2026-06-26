The Zumwalt-Class Presidential Library
Okay, hear me out:
Just turn it on its side, right? Barack Obama built a destroyer.
Full trip report here, with many photos. Also video of an Obama Center toilet, for reasons that you’ll see if you head over there.
Watching people take pictures with Barack and Michelle…
Here’s the part that I’m still wondering about:
How did Satan manage to take over Howdy Doody’s soul?
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Chris is thinking: "Yes We Can… find the entrance. Eventually."
Dude this line is seriously one of your best ever:
"How did Satan manage to take over Howdy Doody’s soul?"
Galactic!
This thing aspires to be butt ugly.