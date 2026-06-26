Tell Me How This Ends

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
21h

Chris is thinking: "Yes We Can… find the entrance. Eventually."

Dude this line is seriously one of your best ever:

"How did Satan manage to take over Howdy Doody’s soul?"

Galactic!

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JLE's avatar
JLE
21h

This thing aspires to be butt ugly.

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