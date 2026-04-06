A relationship between politics and sexual behavior that may not be a relationship. I can’t make sense of it, and I invite your thoughts.

Many writers identify 2011 as a watershed year. A series of significant confrontations that year reshaped the relationship between authority and the public: the Arab Spring, as a serious moment, and Occupy Wall Street, as the comic book version. There were others. It was a year when people became far more likely to see authority as rotten and destructive, or at least to say it out loud, or at least to say it out loud in groups in the street. Martin Gurri frames 2011 as a turn to negation and repudiation, a moment when people said with sudden heat that institutions were evil and authority was cruel, but didn’t propose anything serious to replace it.

2011: a turn to negation and repudiation, the collapse of authority, the turn against institutions. Remember that frame, because I’m going to drag something else into it in a moment.

In Gurri’s telling, a change in our relationship to information ushered in the crisis, or helped to. The maturing of the consumer Internet created Homo informaticus, a new creature with access to an endless stream of disintermediated reporting. The organizers of major protest movements that shook the world had Facebook pages. They created a virtual public sphere that expanded the scope of the public.

See also Slavoj Žižek’s The Year of Dreaming Dangerously, which described 2011 as a moment of “radical emancipatory potential.” And a bunch of journalists wrote columns like this one.

Now: On April 4, a new study published in a Nordic medical journal concluded that pediatric gender transition treatments cause a dramatic uptick in psychopathology. Cut off a 13 year-old girl’s healthy breasts so she can feel like she’s a boy, and weirdly enough she perceives it as an injury and descends into depression and anxiety. Crazy, I know. Favorite response on social media:

But the study notes something else. This is one of the questions that shaped the underlying research: “Is there a difference in the need for specialist-level psychiatric treatment among those referred before 2010 and after 2011, when there has been a tenfold increase in the number of referrals?”

So 2010, not many trans kids; 2011, suddenly a lot of trans kids. It’s the pivot in the pediatric sexual mutilation of children. In the moment when authority was collapsing and a spirit of repudiation and negation was growing, a growing number of adolescents began to hurt their own bodies, or rather to turn to medical professionals who proudly hurt young bodies for a living. Year of mass protest, year of a hard turn toward war against the body.

In their book Intimate Matters: A History of Sexuality in America, John D’Emilio and Estelle Freeman argue that changes in sexual behavior reflect everything else that’s going on around the sex part. They write that “political movements that attempt to change sexual ideas and practices seem to flourish when an older system is in disarray and a new one forming,” and they argue that “the politics of sexuality responds to both real and symbolic issues. Sex is easily attached to other social concerns, especially those related to purity and disorder, and it often evokes highly irrational responses.”

And they also argue this, in between those other two, which becomes more interesting: “A second pattern of sexual politics reveals a consistent relationship to inequalities of gender. Even more than its relationship to class and race, sexual politics arise from efforts of male authorities to define female sexuality and of women either to resist such definition or to counter through efforts to reshape sexual values and practices.”

Think of the California state senator Scott Wiener confronting a growing army of activist moms and TERFs who want him to stop trying to turn their daughters into fake boys and their sons into alleged girls: a male authority defining female sexuality.

It’s the progressive activist Scott Wiener as the ultimate atavistic chauvinist, attacking women. With a scalpel, like Jack the Ripper. As Helen Andrews argues that the woke turn was caused by the feminine capture of institutions, a bunch of weak men announce that actually womanhood doesn’t mean anything, because we can also turn into women. The timing in interesting in more than one way. Trans fetishism as female disempowerment.

But if “political movements that attempt to change sexual ideas and practices seem to flourish when an older system is in disarray and a new one forming,” is it an accident that a bunch of psychopaths started chopping off adolescent genitals in 2011, and presenting it as the most wonderfully sophisticated and decent thing you could possibly do? What could the connection be?

Mass politics of repudiation and negation, a hatred of authority and institutions, and an attack on the healthy body that begins at the same moment, and in particular an attack on healthy young bodies as a barely sublimated attack on fertility and reproduction. Does all of that just flow together into the same moment coincidentally?

I suspect the trans stuff is flowing from a much deeper well of societal illness, and we haven’t fully worked out all of the causal relationships.