Tell Me How This Ends

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
9h

Another point on the timeline: the first drag queen story hour was in 2015.

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Chris Fox's avatar
Chris Fox
7hEdited

What really frightens me is how many apparently intelligent and educated people have bought into the "trans" myth. A few seconds of simple logic shows it can't be right; "gender dysphoria" is undetectable and undiagnosable, based on the self-report of mentally ill teenagers and nothing else.

Walk into a clinic with a fable, walk out with Lupron.

I can understand soft-headed fools seeing "trans" as some sort of civil rights issue but when an educated man (looking at you, Peter) denounces you as "transphobic," it feels like those teenagers aren't the only ones who are sick.

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