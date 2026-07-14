Tell Me How This Ends

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
2h

It's sexist to force the brave transwomen in our military to shave!

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11 replies
fiendish_librarian's avatar
fiendish_librarian
1hEdited

Journalism is the new frontal lobotomy. Change my mind.

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