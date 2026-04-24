I read history, so I know I’m wrong when I wake up in the morning, read the news, and say that no one has ever had to put up with this much stupidity and lunacy. Never before has a country been governed by actual gremlins, Chris Bray says to himself over his first cup of coffee. Daddy can’t make breakfast right now, honey, daddy has to BITCH ABOUT THE GOVERNMENT.

So I’m finding Mollie Hemingway’s new biography of Justice Samuel Alito, released this week, to be a useful corrective for my pessimistic tendencies. I have a habit of reading with a pencil in my hand, and the margins of my copy of Alito have filled up with “ffs” and “familiar.” In 2006, John Kerry tried to organize a filibuster of Alito’s nomination, but, you’re about to picture him in his ski jacket with his pompous horseface, “Kerry had launched the filibuster call from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.” Romneying, Republican Senator Lincoln Chafee voted against Alito’s confirmation. It’s all the usual stuff: out of touch elitist jackass pompous Democrats, cuckold Republican true conservatives who are proud to vote with the left out of deep principle, all of it. Before Lisa Murkowski, Lincoln Chafee. We’ve always had to deal with these people, and we just keep pushing forward.

Also quite useful: Hemingway’s discussion of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s asinine judicial philosophy, and the news media fangirling over it:

Hemingway notes that the late Harvard Law professor Lani Guinier is the birthing person of the term “demosprudence,” which warmly rejects mere law and legal reasoning and allows wise Latinas and other wonderful people to inject their political values into their decisions. This book is a lively intellectual history of the recent court and a depiction of competing ideas about justice and law, and it’s well worth the time. It also shows, again helping with the “no one has ever been this dumb before,” that Sonia Sotomayor was the court’s Ketanji Brown Jackson before Ketanji Brown Jackson was the court’s Ketanji Brown Jackson.

And Mollie Hemingway works with good people, so.

At the Federalist this week, a bunch of stuff that the headlines explain pretty well:

On this upcoming weekend’s silly festival of moral preening, “The White House Correspondents’ Dinner Is America’s Most Pathetic Display Of Privileged Whining.”

This one is illustrated with video: “Democrats’ Theater Kid Politics Is A National Sinkhole.”

With a discussion of weak legislation: “Fraud Is Costing Taxpayers Up To Half A Trillion Dollars A Year, And We’re Not Doing Enough To Stop It.”

This was just a lay-up, because everyone knows the SPLC sucks: “The SPLC Is A Hedge Fund With A Dumb Anti-Racism Newsletter.” But you might be surprised to learn how much cash they’re actually sitting on. I would very much like to travel to Montgomery and see the cars in the SPLC parking lot, because my bet is on German SUVs.

And finally, this morning: “Mourning The Loss Of USAID, The New York Times Makes A Clear Case For Its Death.” Like the SPLC thing, some quite interesting dollar figures here.

Thanks for reading.