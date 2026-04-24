Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian DeLeon's avatar
Brian DeLeon
8h

Chris, love your Federalist articles. Thanks for posting the links.

Not sure how you can top that blue-haired hobgoblin lecturing RFk Jr about the dangers of RAW MILK! The stupidity is really unbelievable. Sorry it ruined your coffee.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Victoria Chandler's avatar
Victoria Chandler
8h

The Eric Hoffer quote that I posted in your article informing us all that Gavin Newsom has done an exemplary job of ending homelessness in California applies here:

"“Every great cause begins as a movement, becomes a business, and eventually degenerates into a racket”

This applies to Congress as well. The Founders are weeping...

Reply
Share
5 replies by Chris Bray and others
161 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Bray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture