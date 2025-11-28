Below, three observations and a discussion about the attack on National Guard soldiers in D.C., with an explanatory chasm between the second and third points that I invite you to help me figure out. Brief reminder at the top that I was a sergeant in the Wisconsin National Guard, after holding broom-pushing rank in the regular army, and I wrote a dissertation about militia discipline in early national New England. Today’s theme:

Once again, this week, I got in the car and drove hundreds of miles so I could spend a few nights in a tent in a pretty place. And once again, to repeat a point I’ve probably made a hundred times, you can’t drive around in America without running into a long stream of good people who are a pleasure to meet. As always, I had interesting conversations with park rangers and a museum docent and grocery store cashiers and random strangers. This is always true. In the summer of 2020, when our state and local governments in California were driving people insane with a frantic campaign of fearmongering, I drove to Wyoming and South Dakota and spent a month on a different planet. Strangers brought me beer and their dogs and stood around my campfire. After a discussion, a retired couple in a Wyoming state park campground announced that they were going back to their RV and making our dinner.

If you just go run around the country, 99 out of every 100 interactions you’ll have with strangers will leave you with the impression that the world is sane, rational, smart, level-headed, and balanced. If you go to the country, you’ll be heartened and comforted.

But, second, if you read about the country, you’ll be plunged into anguish and despair. The sensemaking institutions, the overlapping and mutually reinforcing pieces of the establishment that explains the country to itself, are casually psychotic. All day and every day they see things that aren’t there, and they urgently announce the unreal things to you, crying out in alarm. In media, academia, and politics, people are insane — for a living! — in increasingly obvious ways, David French.

A week ago, I wrote about the story in the Washington Post that announced a new policy on the display of swastikas in the Coast Guard. They LOVE SWASTIKAS, now, and Coast Guard facilities are going to DISPLAY THE SWASTIKA, and their new policy says that it’s totally fine to do that! You know who’s going to come rescue you if your boat sinks, THAT’S RIGHT IT’S LITERALLY ADOLF HITLER. The Coast Guard issued a statement, on the same day, saying that the story was “categorically false,” but I already knew that. I knew, as I read the headline, that I was reading something that wasn’t true at all, and I knew that I wasn’t ever going to see swastika banners flying proudly from Coast Guard cutters and the quarters of Coast Guard personnel. I was here a few days ago, and, brace yourself for a shock, it wasn’t like being at a rally in 1930s Nuremberg at all:

Not one Nazi banner! Did the memo just not reach the smaller stations, yet?

The difference between the America I live in and the America I read about has become impossibly vast.

So this week, two National Guard soldiers were ambushed and shot in Washington, D.C., and the sensemaking institutions began to oh God explain the event. The person who wrote this dogshit teaches at Harvard:

Nearly every word of this is an obvious lie, to the point of absurdity. Here’s the core of the claim:

More troops is not the answer. The National Guard has been deployed as part of the White House’s political attacks on cities run by Democrats, and the Guard members are vulnerable because politics is not a military mission. The military spends a lot of time thinking about “readiness”: the need for troops to be trained and prepared for what may be asked of them, and for them to be protected while doing it. The problem of mission readiness does not get solved by deploying more soldiers. It gets solved by having a clear mission. Even if the deployments to D.C. were legal, they lack a clear mandate and metrics of success, and have vague rules of engagement and ill-defined operating procedures. And morale is low among part-time volunteer soldiers, who have had to leave home to patrol the streets of an American city that Trump doesn’t like… Governors from red states gladly volunteered their troops for the mission, although the Pentagon was struggling to find one. It began to publish information regarding the troops’ trash-cleanup and landscaping successes, calling the initiative Task Force Beautification. Uniformed troops patrolled streets in “high visibility” efforts, fully decked out, though any visitor to D.C. could see they were just waiting around.

“Just waiting around” is success for deterrence patrols. Preventing violent crime with the highly visible presence of people tasked with preserving order is the mission.

I walked through Grand Central Station in Manhattan a couple weeks ago, and half a dozen MTA cops were just standing around in the middle of the terminal. Obviously they didn’t even have a mission, right, and it’s just bizarre and pointless for them to be there, and no one has ever thought of deterrence through high-visibility presence before, OH GOD WHAT IS TRUMP EVEN DOING!?!?!? By the way, personal note to the Harvard lecturer Juliette Kayyem:

Look at all those armed authorities just standing around in Harvard Square, WHAT ARE THEY EVEN DOING OH GOD DO THEY NOT HAVE A MISSION!?!?

The “political attacks on cities run by Democrats” are that Trump is trying to reduce the number of murders and carjackings that happen in them, which constitutes a kind of brutal assault. He’s trying to produce peace and calm, which is very mean and a sign of hatred. The use of the National Guard to do that is debatable, and it’s just fine to question it or argue against it. I have no quarrel with people who oppose this policy choice. But to pretend that it’s some bizarre and unprecedented strategy that no one has ever been crazy enough to try before is gaslighting, a piece of psychological manipulation that’s too lazy and stupid to meet the laugh test. DETERRENCE PATROLS? OH GOD DO THEY NOT EVEN HAVE A MISSION!?!?

The National Guard presence in D.C. is extremely normal, to the point that it’s much smaller than the National Guard presence in D.C. during the opening of the Biden years. It’s bizarre and unprecedented for Trump to send the National Guard into American cities, a thing they’ve never done before, for a totally strange and unprecedented mission that they’re not at all trained or equipped to do, and somehow also the National Guard has patrolled New York City subways and set up checkpoints in post-wildfire Los Angeles under the authority of Democratic governors. I live a few miles away from Altadena; I’ve driven past National Guard soldiers on Lake Avenue many times this year. Gavin Newsom sent them there. They were just waiting around, preventing disorder through the fact of their presence. This is an entirely routine National Guard mission, and one that people sign up to do. When they walk into the recruiting office, they know that they’ll probably do things like this.

Here in physical reality, the National Guard regularly does missions just like the one they’re currently doing in D.C., and they’re trained to do them, and they have detailed policy governing the operation of those patrols. Scroll to pg. 110 of this PDF file from the Joint Staff to see the standing policy guidance on the use of force in domestic security operations, and see also. Juliette Kayyem writes that the rules of engagement for the National Guard in D.C. are unclear and underdeveloped, but NBC News described their rules of engagement in detail several months ago. She’s lying. Democrats and Republicans both regularly use the National Guard this way, and there are extensive plans and policies about the National Guard presence in American cities. It’s both politically debatable and entirely normal. So:

Normal thing is normal EXCEPT WHEN TRUMP DOES IT OH GOD WE’RE IN DANGER

Related, this interview…

…couldn’t be more strange and offputting if it had been scripted for a horror movie about lizard people trying to behave like humans. Screenshot:

On November 22, Lizard Senator and ex-CIA thing Elissa Slotkin warned that it’s deeply disturbing to see the National Guard being sent into the streets of American cities, which is strange and new and shocking, and the troops will get nervous soon and start gunning people down for no reason. This was apparently not true in Altadena or the Palisades after the fires this year, not true in the New York City subways, not true in D.C. in 2021, but a TERRIFYING NEW REALITY under the NAZI REIGN OF THE FRIGHTENING ORANGE MAN. Slotkin knows all of this. She knows about the regular use of the National Guard in American cities, as she sounds ominous warnings about the shocking and unprecedented use of the National Guard in American cities. She’s engaged in calculated terror messaging, a deliberate and scripted amygdala-punching effort. She’s trying to terrify people, and she knows she’s lying. She knows.

So a healthy country full of good people sustains sociopathically manipulative and dishonest sensemaking institutions. I said there would be an explanatory chasm between the second and third points, and here it is. A country that knows better keeps the indescribably repellent and reptilian Martha Raddatz on television, interviewing sick lizard people like Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly and Jason Crow who lie and manipulate as a profession.

Every time you see a journalist or a politician say that OH GOD TRUMP IS SENDING TROOPS INTO THE STREETS OF AMERICAN CITIES, you’re having a spoonful of poison shoved down your throat. Good people pay bad people to lie to them and calculatedly manipulate their fears. We’re all doing this. We’re sustaining a profound sickness, electing cruel and vicious people who lie as casually as you put on your shoes.

And it has a cost.

Good people are advancing and sustaining institutions full of evil people. Elissa Slotkin and her colleagues among the correctly named Seditious Six are attacking us, grinding people down in a deliberate campaign of dishonest threats. If you find yourself falling for it, OH GOD TRUMP IS ATTACKING THE CITIES WITH THE MILITARY AND THE COAST GUARD LOVES SWASTIKAS, turn off the poison-delivery box for a while. It seems increasingly unlikely that political systems and sensemaking institutions have any capacity for self-repair.