Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BornAlive's avatar
BornAlive
1h

the demoralization campaign is at serious MACH 1000 level. thank you for doing the footwork and reminding me that outside the raging madness of cities,this country and its people are still decent kind and thoughtful. no matter what, i will never ever believe otherwise.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
York Luethje's avatar
York Luethje
1h

Aren’t these people mostly talking to themselves? The comparable echelons in the UK and Germany have certainly reached that stage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Chris Bray and others
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture