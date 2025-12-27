Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1h

If the Ds had their way we'd end up like the UK.

Uk is being conquered. Do we want that to happen here?

This is not immigration, it's an invasion by 7th century ideological marauders....and murderers...

Obama imported 70k Somalian immigrants into Minnesota where they all settle in the 5th district. The district has been identified as the capital of terrorist recruitment in thr US.

It just so happens that Ilhan Omar who has called for the dissolution of Homeland Security...which i agree with...but i don't think they have the same reason for wanting that.

Do ya'll see the picture yet?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Name Invalid's avatar
Name Invalid
1h

But run a business that does something, not dependent on gov checks, say a gun store, a friend of mine has a gasoline distribution business... oh and you will get government inspections that are not performative.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Chris Bray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture