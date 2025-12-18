Tell Me How This Ends

See also:

"LATEST: Nearly two days after an MIT professor was shot and killed at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, investigators have no obvious suspects and no working theory of the case, according to sources briefed on the investigation."

https://x.com/ABC/status/2001402884013855176

I honestly don’t believe these people want to solve the case.

