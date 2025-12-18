The State of American Institutions in 2025, Summarized in Forty Seconds
Very brief follow-up to my last post.
On Saturday, two students were murdered at Brown University, and nine others were also shot. Today, the police chief in Providence says that investigators are currently trying to get a roster from the university so they can find out what students were in the classroom and who actually witnessed the shooting, after they which they hope to begin interviewing the eyewitnesses who were actually there and saw the shooter. You can watch the police chief say this: “We’re still getting information as far as who was there.” Screenshot:
Here it is in the Boston Globe, not quite nailing what the police chief actually said because they think “study hall” describes the whole building:
Five days after the murders, the police have not begun to interview eyewitnesses.
See also:
"LATEST: Nearly two days after an MIT professor was shot and killed at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, investigators have no obvious suspects and no working theory of the case, according to sources briefed on the investigation."
I honestly don’t believe these people want to solve the case.