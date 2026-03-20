Tell Me How This Ends

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Girl Friday's avatar
Girl Friday
11h

Nuh-uh, the Affordable Care Act was all about patients, right? :-)

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ambrosia
11h

Horrendous and thank you for bringing it up (I happen to be a cancer doctor in a rural area - we do have a little “city” here that nobody has ever heard of outside of our area… harsh climate… people - many very young - discarded, reduced to filth, living like trash.)

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