The Affordable Care Act caused a massive wave of healthcare consolidation, turning doctors into employees and dragging independent medical practices into the medical deathstar. The trend is toward bigness. These bullet points quote a 2024 KFF story:

One or two health systems controlled the entire market for inpatient hospital care in nearly half (47%) of metropolitan areas in 2022.

In more than four of five metropolitan areas (82%), one or two health systems controlled more than 75 percent of the market.

Nearly all (97% of) metropolitan areas had highly concentrated markets for inpatient hospital care when applying HHI thresholds from antitrust guidelines to MSAs.

So last week, the 915-bed Cedars Sinai hospital announced that it was preparing for future growth by buying a ten-acre shopping mall near the hospital campus. “As the organization plans for the next generation of care, the size of its existing campus limits the ability to best serve the community.” Because it only has 915 beds in its 4.4 million square feet of available medical space. Reported purchase price: $270 million.

Cedars Sinai also affiliated with Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, a few years ago, and the current version of Huntington Hospital is also sprouting big new medical buildings in a neighborhood that used to have other kinds of businesses. Growth and consolidation are marching hand in hand.

Thirty years ago, under a since-discarded set of state redevelopment laws, the City of Pasadena tried to declare the neighborhood around the hospital blighted because it had too many non-conforming uses in a place zoned for medical business. Business owners fought back, made the city drop the planned use of eminent domain condemnations for medical uses…and then left anyway, driven out by a nearly inevitable wave of medical industry growth. Great news: a huge new cancer pavilion is under construction next to the giant new medical office building. Flawlessly, the only non-medical thing left between the two buildings is an old Burger King.

Cancer is breaking a lot of ground, lately. How exciting.

Cedars Sinai Medical Center is a non-profit, of course, with $5.3 billion in annual revenue and $4.5 billion in expenses. This is definitely a picture of something that doesn’t make any profit:

At healing-focused non-profits, salaries are quite modest. This isn’t the world of for-profit corporate greed.

And so on.

Gigantism plus twenty years: What will these hospital systems end up looking like?

I wrote a bunch of stuff at the Federalist this week, but I especially want to call your attention to the thing I wrote about a committee hearing as the California legislature pushes a new batch of laws encouraging pediatric sex change procedures. In the face of a bunch of madness, an extraordinarily broad coalition is forming in opposition. “Transgender Skepticism Is The Ultimate Bipartisan Issue,” the headline said, and I think that reality is gaining steam. Let’s hope.

Although the loss of gender affirmation may cost the sickness industry a few new medical pavilions.