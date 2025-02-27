Criticism of Donald Trump is just fine. Criticism of DOGE is just fine. In a free society, everyone who holds public office, runs for public office, or exercises any form of public responsibility is fair game. Clearly, as Elon Musk has acknowledged, DOGE has made some mistakes, while trying to take aggressive action in the face of nearly $37 trillion in federal debt, and will have to correct them. The discourse of “you shouldn’t have done that” is well within every possible boundary.

However.

Over and over again, in a constant stream of hysterical diaper-soiling, the absurd anti-Trump “resistance” sounds desperate alarms that are stupid and pointless. Alex Berenson published a message from a reader in Finland, this week, in which the reader expressed alarm that Donald Trump is “singlehandedly rewriting the US foreign policy.” At the same time, the entire midwit chorus is singing in unison that Trump is seizing control of the military, which is literally fascism. And the most predictably useless cabal of idiots is warning that Trump is being dangerously masculine, which is very bad and also extremely adolescent.

For example, his wife is pretty, which is something only teenage boys admire, ‘cause reasons. NOW DO YOU SEE HOW HORRIBLE DONALD TRUMP IS WAKE UP SHEEPLE, or whatever. If he’s not Adolf Hitler, then why is his wife so hot?

Truly, this is journalism that matters.

So the finest minds of the American political mainstream — 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 — are using their prominent space in the public sphere to urgently warn that the President of the United States is acting like he has authority over foreign policy and the military, and also he’s attracted to women, which is immature.

As we all get used to tuning out this meaningless gibbering, Trump becomes insulated from criticism. How can they possibly not see this? No one is making Donald Trump more untouchable than his “critics.” Quick: Jamie Raskin or Adam Schiff or CNN or The Atlantic warn that the Trump administration has done something deeply troubling. Do you take notice? Or do you roll your eyes so hard that you nearly pass out?

The most striking thing about “the resistance,” which is allegedly rising in a moment of stunning importance to fight for important American political norms against an urgent threat, is how completely its unseriousness has become a self-castrating phenomenon. The President of the United States is seizing control of the military!

The entire American political opposition is currently just stupid. They’re never right about anything, they never speak carefully, they never sort of wander into the realm of fact. Screenshot here, but click this link to watch the idiotic video:

Who, on February 27, 2025, is an important critic of the Trump administration whose voice rises out of the noise and forces you to pay attention? Who’s on the other side who isn’t just an abject fool?

This strikes me as…less than great. You’d think one prominent Democrat or establishment journalist could find a way to stop shitting all over himself, or herself, in public. Apparently not.