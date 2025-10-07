Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
6h

I'd be especially interested in hearing from healthcare professionals about this, by the way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
6hEdited

Is why the R&D is into delivery methods that bypass objections, even consent. Nasal sprays to bypass objections to needles. Dental floss to give to unsuspecting "anti-vax" relatives and friends when they visit. Highly transmissible versions that are intended to "mass inoculate."

As long as these ghouls are intoxicated on their righteousness and their idea of ethics is utilitarian, greater good, and getting the entire population "vaccinated" they define as a greater good they continue to connive and scheme, dream up ways to overcome the objections of 80% of the population who say, "No."

They are evil. And committed. And should be committed for that reason - they are a threat to public safety and health.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture