The Public Debate About Covid-19 Vaccines Ended During the Biden Years, and Healthcare Professionals Led the Withdrawal
Startling paragraph in a news story today, and pay close attention to the really telling number:
Around 44 percent of people aged 65 or older received a COVID-19 vaccine in late 2024 or early 2025, according to CDC data. About 14 percent of adults aged 18 to 49, 13 percent of children, and 10 percent of health care workers received a vaccine during that time.
Nine out of ten healthcare professionals quit getting Covid-19 boosters a while ago, while legacy media keep complaining that people aren’t listening to the medical experts and getting their boosters. The medical experts aren’t either. The end.
You don’t have the trust the linked story, and you don’t have to take my word for it. You can check this reporting about CDC data on the CDC website. Go here, and look at pg. 12:
The top two lines are flu vaccine uptake in acute care and long term care facilities, hospitals and nursing homes. The bottom two lines are Covid-19 vaccines in those two settings, and the right side of the chart represents the most recent data. The demand for these products is gone, and it’s gone among doctors and nurses.
You can find average national adult vaccine coverage for Covid-19 here, and it looks like this:
The big media drive for seasonal boosters in autumn and winter drove uptake all the way to 20%, where it flatlined. Stories like this….
….miss the real event: Covid-19 vaccine demand imploded by 2024, at the latest, during the Biden administration and before the federal health agencies made any moves at all against those products. The legacy media’s much-derided anti-vaxxer villain Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is well behind the public in turning against these products, and everyone is miles behind the collapse in demand among actual healthcare professionals.
I'd be especially interested in hearing from healthcare professionals about this, by the way.
