Tell Me How This Ends

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
10hEdited

What I'm utterly shocked by is that Trump takes the most extreme position to try to negotiate deals to his advantage.

I mean just shocked....

24 hrs ago: "Oh my you're committing war crimes! Its a literal gENoCiDe!

Today: "Trump is a pussy who taco'd under pressure "

Forget Trumps potential mistakes and behold the sub-retards that live amongst us.

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ZuZu’s Petals's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals
10h

I think it’s pretty remarkable that despite having access to more sources of “information” than ever before, most of us really don’t have a clue what’s going on. “Wait and see” is really all we can do.

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