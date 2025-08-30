A bunch of news stories in Los Angeles warn this week that there have been 700 fires in the Sepulveda Basin in the last year and a half:

The Sepulveda Basin sits next to the 405 and 101 freeways in the San Fernando Valley, at the intersection of the Los Angeles neighborhoods of Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks, and Encino. It’s a patch of open land in the middle of a bunch of city.

In the context of the neighborhood, it’s big: a a 2,000-acre flood control zone behind a dam, with a recreation area and a wildlife reserve. But mostly it’s a favela, a giant network of homeless encampments with a population that can run to hundreds of people. An enormous homeless population in that now mostly ruined “wildlife reserve” means that there’s a big patch of dry brush that fills up with massive piles of trash, in the middle of which there are people making fires for cooking, warming, and drug use. So here’s one of those news stories from yesterday:

You see, residents of the area are meeting with city officials to “demand action.”

Also, here’s what was in the news in 2018 and 2019:

I walked around the Sepulveda Basin in January of 2018, and these are photographs that I took, including one with a big pile of used butane canisters in the middle of all the trash:

The blue zones are Groundhog Day. Nothing ever changes. No problem is ever solved. No one knows how, anymore. No one is trying to know how.

So.

2018: Neighbors concerned by frequent fires in Sepulveda Basin

2019: Neighbors concerned by frequent fires in Sepulveda Basin

2020: Neighbors concerned by frequent fires in Sepulveda Basin

2021: Neighbors concerned by frequent fires in Sepulveda Basin

2022: Neighbors concerned by frequent fires in Sepulveda Basin

2023: Neighbors concerned by frequent fires in Sepulveda Basin

2024: Neighbors concerned by frequent fires in Sepulveda Basin

2025 Neighbors concerned by frequent fires in Sepulveda Basin

Meanwhile, the idiot mayor of Los Angeles masturbates in public about the ORANGE MAN (this is a screenshot, but click this link to hear her babble her pablum):

Dirty and declining city, same problems year after year after year, endless symbol-performance about calculated distractions. Come back in a few years and watch all the same news stories all over again. They just sit there in a pile of shit and bitch about Trump, over and over and over again, forever. They have no capacity for any other behavior.

The Sepulveda Basin will continue to burn.