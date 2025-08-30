Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

SimulationCommander
4h

There's a fire raging through Central Oregon right now, and -- you might want to sit down for this -- it started in the middle of a homeless encampment in the woods.

Climate change is really nasty this time of year.

Tony Claus
4h

...but she cares so deeply! I'm sure she'll hire a study of the problem, pay consultants, ask for more money from the state and federal coffers, work closely with her NGOs, establish a task force of local leaders, create new, equitable policies for those minority stake-holders effected most in this situation along with the appropriate land acknowledgement of the indigenous populations who used to steward the area... and raise monumental amounts of political donations to ensure that her administration would be present for the future resolution to the issue on behalf of all.

