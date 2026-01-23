This will be quick.

New York magazine has published a deliciously portentous story about the bold activists of Minneapolis who are standing up to the LITERAL NAZIS of the Mean Orange ICE Gestapo. The story trembles at its own seriousness, Dietrich Bonhoeffering about the late shift at the Taco Bell:

When the ICE agents descend on us, I will run across a snowy hill, down an icy alley, alongside a stranger, a small-voiced woman in a dress, a preschool teacher. I will ask for a ride to a Taco Bell, which I will find locked, and end up talking to two 20-somethings (piercings, beanies) who are there to help the Taco Bell employees get home safely and are too young to hide their satisfaction when they say they can’t possibly tell me any more than that. They are part of a resistance now. They have secrets.

Taco Bell employees can’t get home without you, White Savior! Take up this shield and go find some helpless poors! They are part of the resistance now. They have secrets. They’re hiding a beef supreme in their basement.

The language of the story is from Star Wars. The federal building is “the ominous structure across the street.” Cops there “come all at once with a kind of mechanical sameness.”

In the face of all this stormtroopering, the resistance has the courage to blow little plastic whistles. In the tenth paragraph, a federal agent sits in a parked car, and an activist — for 45 minutes — “makes him visible with her whistle.” She is not alone. “In the distance, we hear whistles — other neighbors pointing out other agents.” So much whistling. So much courage. The story depicts the whistlers at their whistling:

But then, big finish, a story about people fighting outsiders builds to this deep conclusion in the dramatic final paragraph, talking about the effort to eject ICE with whistles: “The impulse to drive hostile invaders from your home lives in your body in a place too deep to name.”

Marinate in that, for a moment.

The reason that the enforcement of immigration laws is untenable is that the impulse to drive hostile invaders from your home lives in your body in a place too deep to name. You can’t expel people who shouldn’t be here, because you have a strongly rooted instinct to expel people who shouldn’t be here, which forces you to expel people who shouldn’t be here because they expel people who shouldn’t be here.

Now you know what a lobotomy feels like.