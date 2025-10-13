The Daily Beast, today, as the hostages return:
God, Trump is SO HUMILIATED! He’s FUMING! He’s getting SNUBBED so hard! Damn fool, Trump got SO WRECKED by that umbrella, it’s “not blowing over,” Newsom roasted him!
The New Republic:
Trump is whining and fumbling, a dismal fool who went on some trip for, I don’t know, something. Bragging and fumbling.
Salon:
See, they snuck the “peace in the Middle East” thing in, down there at the bottom, way down under the story about how people like donuts.
The Huffington Post:
War ending in Gaza, hostages coming home, President of the United States calling for a new era of peace in the Middle East before an audience of world leaders: a smaller story, down there with Pam Bondi reacting to a joke.
These are the stupidest, emptiest people who have ever lived. I assume they have to wear helmets when they go outside, in case they collide with a wall.
Please don't lump us normal stupid and empty people in with these miscreants.
You deserve hazardous duty pay, Chris, for even reading all that BS.