The Daily Beast, today, as the hostages return:

God, Trump is SO HUMILIATED! He’s FUMING! He’s getting SNUBBED so hard! Damn fool, Trump got SO WRECKED by that umbrella, it’s “not blowing over,” Newsom roasted him!

The New Republic:

Trump is whining and fumbling, a dismal fool who went on some trip for, I don’t know, something. Bragging and fumbling.

Salon:

See, they snuck the “peace in the Middle East” thing in, down there at the bottom, way down under the story about how people like donuts.

The Huffington Post:

War ending in Gaza, hostages coming home, President of the United States calling for a new era of peace in the Middle East before an audience of world leaders: a smaller story, down there with Pam Bondi reacting to a joke.

These are the stupidest, emptiest people who have ever lived. I assume they have to wear helmets when they go outside, in case they collide with a wall.