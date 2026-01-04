For years, I’ve been shouting two related messages. First, “we’re in a contest of persistence between elite cosplayers and low-status producers.” Institutions that advance leaders on the basis of their ability to engage in au courant symbol-chanting are crushing the people in those institutions who do the work, and therefore hollowing out the institutions. Second, and so closely related you could just call it the same point in different words, “We’re healthy from the bottom up, and sick from the top down.” The “making stuff” people are mostly just fine; the “running stuff” people are mostly insane.

After years of dismal military failures, like the bafflingly inept withdrawal from Afghanistan after twenty years of ineffective warfare against the Taliban, the raid that captured Nicolás Maduro was operationally brilliant. It required perfection from everyone in a giant list of moving parts, executing a detailed plan with absolute precision. If you haven’t watched the briefing from Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, who was ritually denounced by the idiot media and the Democratic Party as an unqualified choice for the job, take some time to watch at least some of it. You aren’t used to seeing competence and clarity from an American institutional leader, so it’ll bring back some parts of your consciousness that may have gone to sleep for a while.

With 150 aircraft in the air, launching from something close to two dozen points of origin, every asset arrived in place and on time, while the lights went out below them. From the transcript:

The “pathway overhead” was that the US military switched off the Venezuelan military. They pressed the off switch on another nation’s command, control, and communications systems. Venezuela spent 2025 posturing at the US Navy, displaying their power as a warning against American aggression:

Similarly, “Experts had warned that Venezuela's layered air-defence network could complicate US air operations.” Apparently not. At the designated moment, it all just went away.

I’ve talked for years about “recipe knowledge,” about the ability to know the steps that will produce a desired outcome. If I want to produce X result, I have to perform steps A, B, C, D, E, and F, in that order. If I skip Step C, Result X doesn’t occur, even though I’ve performed all the other steps.

We’ve just watched a military that apparently lacked the recipe knowledge to destroy the Taliban, or even to withdraw from a failed war in an orderly fashion and without leaving a bunch of weapons behind, demonstrate a shockingly high level of recipe knowledge. A failing institution isn’t a failing institution. Brilliant planning, flawless execution, ruthless competence.

There’s no way in hell that a single year of top-down intervention reversed years of hard decline. All of that operational brilliance was always there. It persisted through the Stupid Era.

A bunch of extraordinarily capable people inside the services just put their heads down and kept going. A military that couldn’t plan or execute…could. The Mark Milleyfication of the American armed forces was imposed and discardable, a Potemkin transgendered village.

This is both heartening and tragic to see. It means that we’re in better shape today than we thought we possibly could be, but it also means that a brutal twenty-year shambles was entirely avoidable. The weight of the symbol machine…

…could always just be tossed aside. All of the idiotic leadership cosplay was avoidable. Practical expertise is real, and can be used. We didn’t have to put up with any of this. The massive societal shutdown that happened because girlboss public health cosplayers called their friends and gossiped about what should be closed (screenshot, click this link to play the video)…

…could have just been switched off. The DEI idiot police chief in Providence who was thinking about trying to find the witnesses five days after a mass shooting (again, click this link to play the video)…

…is a choice, not an inevitability. We don’t have to live like this. The endless failure, the grinding decline, the symbol-focus that excludes operational competence: a choice, and not an inevitable one.

The debate about should is a different one — should the US have intervened in Venezuela — and we can have it some other time. The fact that we could, quickly and without casualties, is a significant development, after a long record of institutional decline. It puts us in a different condition and place than we thought we were in, and shines an ugly light on what we’ve been doing. Start there.