Tell Me How This Ends

Chris Bray
2d

Low-trust society, illustrated:

https://x.com/EYakoby/status/1935169359447736727

This is a quarter of an inch from "fuck you, peasants."

18 replies
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
2dEdited

Interesting. That you wrote that today, as I wrote and shared the following comment on another platform today. Seemingly contradictory. But not. It is precisely the high trust societies that are most vulnerable to becoming authoritarian dystopias. Because the authoritarian predator class knows how to exploit high trust societies. And turn them to shit. Your piece today combined with my earlier comment can work together. And direct some thought into how to help prevent high trust societies from being exploited and turned into authoritarian dystopias.

"Minnesota is the textbook example of who, where, why free people become subjects under authoritarian rule.

They, by nature, are very nice, pleasant people. And very trusting. Especially of authority. So trusting that they are preternaturally obedient.

This is a feature of Nordic people. Who settled into that part of the US more than any other region. "Minnesota nice." "Wisconsin nice." A very Nordic trait.

What does "nice" have to do with becoming subjects under authoritarian rule? Think back to how masking first came about in 2020. To be nice. "To show you cared. To protect Grandma, even though you knew you were safe. The nice thing to do. And authorities said so. Those in power wouldn't dare abuse the trust of the population in a crisis. That would be bad and wrong. And most people aren't bad people doing wrong things. Those who we see in power appear to be nice, just like us. Even if they're wrong they must have a reason to say and do what they say and do. And to make demands of us. Can't have leaders in power we can't trust, they know that, they'd never blow the trust of the people. Only bad people do that, not our leaders. And since we're a nation of law and order we must obey laws and orders, that's how things work. Disobeying laws and orders is what criminals do. And we're not criminals. We're nice, law-abiding people."

And THAT'S who, where and why Minnesota has the politics it has, suffers under authoritarian rule. Because they are so very nice, trusting and obedient. Predators and authoritarians (but I repeat myself) know this, love them some very nice, trusting and obedient populations to rule. Easiest prey to turn into subjects.

Which is why the saying, "Be ungovernable" exists. American DNA is to be rebellious, sometimes rude and offensive, having the freedom to offend is paramount for free societies. Which is why there's been a long drumbeat to criminalize "offensive" speech and behaviors. Not anything that actually results in harm, just hurt feelings criminalized. Making it the law to be "nice" people who don't offend anyone's feelings. How subjects are created. And become a self-enforcing population. Of "nice" people."

38 replies by Chris Bray and others
135 more comments...

© 2025 Chris Bray
