We’ve been camping our way east, hanging off the bottom of Canada, and seeing the social trust that travel implies. Sitting in a campground, looking at license plates: Texas, Nebraska, California, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Wisconsin, Minnesota. People are from very different places, and everyone is just fine. Friendly people everywhere. Mostly, campgrounds get quieter around 10:00, and people leave on time so the next people coming in have the site. I asked a volunteer NPS campground host this morning how many people gave him trouble, and his answer was that 95% of people are great, three of four percent make small problems that are easily solved, and one percent are a giant pain in the ass and the rangers have to come deal with them. I’m pretty sure that Los Angeles, say for example, also has that one percent, but one percent of the ten million people in LA County can cause a lot of concentrated harm.

And so, in peaceful places with high-trust behaviors very much in evidence, I keep thinking about these images from the recent peaceful protests in Los Angeles:

It seems to me, rolling through peaceful places where people cooperate and help each other, that the foundational purpose of institutions, including government at every level, is to nurture and enable high-trust society, which can often be accomplished by the absence of intervention. Don’t monkeywrench communities, and they do just fine without you.

This is precisely the opposite of what our institutions have been doing, starting (in recent terms) with the horror show of pandemic policy. Throwing open the border for millions of illegal crossings in four years, or setting up a giant system to enable the arrival of those millions of people with free housing, food, medical care, and everything else, is above all an assault on that kind of society, and creates a need for more authority to manage the decline of trust and comity. It’s a failure of authority that creates a demand for more authority, and it’s the deeply dishonest project of people who warn that Donald Trump is an aspiring authoritarian.

Fascinating to drive around high-trust places and feel the difference.

Also, glacial lakes are slightly cold.

Turning south and headed toward home in the morning, but slowly. Slowly. And we’re a long way out. Will get back to writing regular content when I get home, but I’ll be obsessed for a while with this question about institutions and the problem of social trust. There’s an enormous natural well of it, which always shows up on the road, but it’s not translating to national political culture, in good part because of media and political manipulation. Trying to see the ways that a high-trust culture at ground level turns into a low-trust society in function and feeling. Good communities, good people, sick country. I welcome your thoughts.