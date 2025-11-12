If you listen to congressional Democrats right now, the fight to save Obamacare is a fight for affordability. Spending a lot more money on federal health insurance subsidies makes health insurance cheaper, because spending more money on something lowers its costs. If you bought a steak yesterday that cost you $12, but tomorrow you go buy the steak and it costs $17, and $10 of the cost is covered by a federal beef subsidy program, your steak became more affordable. Seventeen is less than twelve, because free money.

The fight is more subsidies, more subsidies, more subsidies. The fight is 1.) spend a lot more borrowed government money or 2.) be a mean Republican Nazi!

But as I say roughly ten times a month, Google has a tool that allows you to narrow search results into a chosen time window. You can go search for results from 2010, only, and see what the Affordable Care Act was supposed to do. It was, above all, not described as something that promised ever-higher government subsidies which would increase the federal deficit.

This is the problem that the ACA was meant to address:

In 1970, healthcare cost Americans a little less than 7% of GDP. Now we’re closing in on 20%, a fifth of the economy consumed by being sick and taking pills. If you go hunt around in your 2010 Google time machine, you’ll see the same description of the ACA over and over again: “bending the cost curve downward.” Obamacare was allegedly supposed to reduce medical costs per capita, and make medicine a smaller piece of GDP. The Affordable Care Act was, wait for it, supposed to make healthcare more affordable. White House press release from 2010:

Rising healthcare costs are bad, so we’re going to lower healthcare costs. The promise was absolutely not that medical costs would continue to grow, but be made to appear more affordable by increased subsidies. The promise was that overall healthcare costs would decline. That hasn’t happened. If you step out of your time machine and search for recent discussion of that cost curve, you’ll see some it-kinda-worked shrugging about the idea that the ACA “dented” the cost curve — it reduced the rate of increase a bit. But that wasn’t the promise that Democrats offered in congressional speeches and ecstatic press releases.

Second, the promise of the ACA was that the American healthcare system would become more effective and more affordable — it would do more with less — because the law mandated an explosion of innovation. See the descriptions in this June 29, 2010 report…

…from the leftist Center for American Progress. For example:

The Affordable Care Act’s new authorities create a clear path for payment and delivery reform to lower costs and improve quality. The law penalizes poor performance, rewards good performance, and establishes mechanisms to innovate, evaluate, adapt, and broadly apply effective payment incentives. This path relies primarily on improving Medicare, but its initiatives explicitly extend to the private sector—recognizing that the current excessive spending and inefficiency in the health care system apply to the public and private sectors alike.

As we know from history, all innovation comes from government establishing mechanisms for it. Marcel Duchamp was merely reacting to the incentives created by the Plumbing Display Act of 1916.

The very next claim from the Center for American Progress is, again, about the massive decrease in healthcare spending that the ACA would produce: “System modernization—preventing illness, reducing administrative costs with health information technology, and coordinating care—will save $406 billion across the entire health care system and $127 billion in Medicare over and above savings from more accurate prices in the current payment system described above.”

Not more subsidies, but less spending, because of modernization and innovation. Flatly, none of this happened. The ACA didn’t deliver the more affordable healthcare through creative new systems that it very explicitly and repeatedly promised, starting with the name the authors gave to the new law.

Finally, and this is really important, Democrats now present Obamacare as a sacred and inviolable promise, a permanent part of the political and economic landscape that can’t be touched. Mean Republicans are trying to take away your Obamacare, and that’s very, very, very bad, because the healthcare reforms of BARACK THE LIGHTBRINGER were supposed to be a forever promise.

But the promise of the ACA was that it was a step in what would become an iterative process, an experiment that would lead to more experiments. The description of the law from the opening moments was that it represented a bunch of informed guesses that would have to be refined. Nancy Pelosi famously said that Congress had to pass the bill “so that you can find out what is in it.”

It sounded silly, but it was actually a precise description of intent. This is what everyone thought the ACA was: an enormous package of guesses, which would produce a result that was distinctly TBD. After the bill was signed into law, the New Yorker ran a story from the surgeon-journalist Atul Gawande under the telling headline, “Now What?” Here’s his penultimate paragraph, and slow down to read this carefully:

The most interesting, under-discussed, and potentially revolutionary aspect of the law is that it doesn’t pretend to have the answers. Instead, through a new Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, it offers to free communities and local health systems from existing payment rules, and let them experiment with ways to deliver better care at lower costs. In large part, it entrusts the task of devising cost-saving health-care innovation to communities like Boise and Boston and Buffalo, rather than to the drug and device companies and the public and private insurers that have failed to do so. This is the way costs will come down—or not.

That’s the promise of the ACA in 2010: we’ll see. Jonathan Gruber, the giant asshat MIT professor who served as the principal advisor to the Obama administration as the law was hammered into shape, similarly described the law as a bunch of stuff that we’re gonna try: “I’m sort of a known skeptic on this stuff. My summary is it’s really hard to figure out how to bend the cost curve, but I can’t think of a thing to try that they didn’t try.” The law was always framed as guessing and trying, behind a layer of dumb political overpromising and insipid news media fangirling.

By 2012, healthcare economists were starting to warn in some detail that the Affordable Care Act wasn’t headed for success on the political terms established during the work to pass the law. The expectation established in 2010 was that the failure of the experiment would lead to revision, throwing out failed stuff and trying new approaches. But the howling madness of our politics put the stupid thing on a pedestal, and now a law that was explicitly framed as experimental and a step in an ongoing process has been absurdly sacralized.

Did Obamacare work as advertised? Ohhhhh, how can you even ASK that, stop being a MEAN NAZI!

We’re all going to pay a fortune for that ludicrous rhetorical framing.