Tell Me How This Ends

MSK
As a long time physician, I can attest to the fact that Obamacare has made things worse for patients and physicians. The "quality" measures they put in place have little to do with actual quality and they required multiple check boxes to be addressed in visits - and forced electronic medical records on the system. Independent practices all but went away, and most physicians work for big systems now. To keep up with the "quality" measures, more administrators, not less were required, and they have to be paid (often the big bucks). Insurance companies often pay small practices less than Medicaid rates while the big systems get higher rates. Patients spend less time with their doc because they are pushed to see more and more people in less time. And good luck finding out what the actual cost of something is - it is so opaque and influenced by factors beyond our control - like insurance companies, pharma, and hospital systems. NOT TO MENTION that if we actually were on an Obamacare plan, as physicians it would be unaffordable, I checked it out a few years ago. The costs were dramatic, the deductibles ridiculously high, and it was essentially cost prohibitive if you couldn't qualify for subsidies, which go to the dang insurance company anyway - this was not done to benefit the patient or the people who care for the patient.

PapayaSF
It’s no accident that the parts of healthcare that are often *not* covered by insurance (dental, eyesight, gym memberships, cosmetic surgery, vitamins) are relatively affordable. Turns out when people have to spend their own money, there’s downward pressure on prices. Shocker! I wish Rand Paul and Thomas Massie would stop sabotaging Trump and put together a bill with free market healthcare reforms to replace the ACA.

