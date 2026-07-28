Tell Me How This Ends

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
12h

I was wondering why I was awake at 2 am. I thought it was because it was too warm and I couldn't sleep because the air conditioner couldn't keep up. Then I realized it was because Chris Bray just posted. I needed a good chuckle, and I got it several times here. Grunt Grunt.

At least it can be confirmed, MAGA is real. It is a thing. It takes up space, especially in Michelle Goldberg's brain.

Maybe Mamdani will seize the NY Times and sell off its assets to pay for......something.

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Doug E.'s avatar
Doug E.
11hEdited

More boilerplate propaganda wrapped up in the latest tantrum from that pouty-faced spiteful mutant with the unbecoming page boy haircut. Sounds like a routine Monday at the Times. Outside of a few articles referenced by bloggers, I haven't read anything in that paper in what seems like decades. My parents used to pick up the Sunday Times after church and I'm ancient enough to remember when it was a good paper and a liberal editorial slant didn't automatically mean Abandon Hope, all ye who enter here. But that was back when my mother still wore a hat and white gloves for Sunday services. I can still see her stepping out of our 1965 Corvair and smoothing her dress.

Sorry...I was having another of those spasmodic attacks of nostalgia that I get these days.

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