Another assassination attempt, another overwrought man-boy. He couldn’t take it anymore, blaaaaargh, so he had to do something. Snore.

The halfwit true conservative Sarah Longwell, who joins the long list of davidfrenchian grifter idiots fighting to save her allegedly beloved Republican Party from Mean Orange Man, is the publisher of the deeply stupid Substack page called The Bulwark, a kind of emergency rally point for a whole dickless culture of panicked man-boys and wine aunts. Like many people, she has a major case of The Feelz these days, and is spiritually intertwined with all the other halfwits who Feel Deeply about Brutal Orange Hitler.

We’re in an endless, and endlessly mismatched, conversation.

We’re $38 trillion in debt, so maybe we should stop shipping a bunch of free money to dumb foreign aid NGOS, and we could look at dialing back the federal Department of Education so states and communities can carry the ball on that topic

OH GOD STOP SLAUGHTERING US TO DEATH WITH YOUR UNSPEAKABLE NAZI REIGN OF TERROR DON’T YOU SEE THAT WE’RE WRITHING IN AGONY AND HORROR AND WE’RE SPIRALING DOWN AND OH WE COULD ALL JUST DIE DIE DIE DIE DIE WHY ARE YOU TORTURING US INSIDE OUR NERVOUS SYSTEMS

It’s like the newspaper is a book of Sylvia Plath poems. OH DADDY DADDY, why are you so orange, A FISH HOOK IN MY EYE. You think politics is about debate over competing conceptions of the public good, and the role of government in addressing basic forms of societal order; they think politics is about “our nervous systems.”

Many hands have done the cultural work of analyzing this moment and giving us a vocabulary to discuss it: Lom3z and the Longhouse, which “refers to the remarkable overcorrection of the last two generations toward social norms centering feminine needs and feminine methods for controlling, directing, and modeling behavior.” Christopher Rufo and the idea of Cluster B politics, a discourse of of “narcissism, psychodrama, and moral theatrics.” Helen Andrews and the Great Feminization, in which the public sphere is organized by “emotional appeals rather than logical arguments.”

But basically, about a third of the population is just insane. Protesters outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner help signs that said things like “DEATH TO TYRANTS,” after which they presumably weren’t taken to the murderous Nazi tyrant’s death camps.

Were there half-formed Bonhoeffer comparisons after dipshit tried to shoot up a ballroom? As sure as the sun rises.

My suspicion is that helpless victimism accelerates as a growing population takes self-driving cars to their jobs sitting in front of screens while AI does their work. Debilitation and uselessness drive a greater and greater sense of helplessness, which weak minds read as “someone is hurting me.”

But I have a daily sense of being half of a radically mismatched conversation in which I offer inputs that measure one or two, and then I get back responses that measure ten or eleven. Maybe you know the feeling. I don’t think the trend is toward calm reevaluation.