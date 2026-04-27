Tell Me How This Ends

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fiendish_librarian's avatar
fiendish_librarian
1h

"It’s like the newspaper is a book of Sylvia Plath poems."

Plath might be one of the most, if not *the* most, overrated writers of the past sixty years. I found The Bell Jar to have been a prototype Tumblr in print, just godawful head-up-ass bullshittery and no question the rancid birth lizard of so much of the bilge that passes for "literature" since she took a look inside for that pilot light.

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
32m

I think we’re in the Fourth Turning, and a lot of the tension and panic comes from the left realizing that progressive globalism has failed and populist nationalism is rising. (Not “fascism,” even though their leftist perspective sees it that way, or pretends to.) The left is out of ideas and is just recycling tired and obsolete solutions like demonstrations and a “general strike.” As if average working people are going to Rise Up Against Bad Orange Man and support illegal immigrants, transing kids, anti-white DEI rules, and the rest of the wacky DNC agenda.

This divide is often blamed on Trump, which is partly true. His political Sun Tzu moves include taking majority, common sense positions (two sexes, no transing kids, deport illegals, crime is bad) and let Democrats take the opposite side. This is “polarizing” compared to milquetoast GOP establishment moderation, but it’s a winning political strategy that unites MAGA and moderates. I don’t see how Democrats can successfully counter it.

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