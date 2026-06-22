Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
lsgv's avatar
lsgv
2d

Well said. I’ve been living in Brussels since the late 70s. My son has moved to Zurich for studies and we visit him from time to time. Last time, as we were wandering through town, clean streets, friendly people, a sense of security, we realised that was exactly what Brussels was like about 30 years ago. Then we went and spent a month visiting Japan. Same sense, young children walking to school on their own, adolescent girls biking home in the evening after study, friendliness, calm and a sense of security everywhere. Just like Brussels 30 years ago. Then we realised what these 2 countries didn’t do for the last 30 years, and we cried inside for the loss. We did it to ourselves, and we keep voting for those destroying our lives. Maybe we deserve it.

Reply
Share
38 replies
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
2dEdited

the reason the late arrivals board works is because crime is the province of the lazy

why hike for miles to snatch a backpack when you could be a porch pirate on your own turf (or if you're really ambitious, open a learing center or a needle exchange program)

there's also a corollary here: those with the energy and passion to hike for miles have better things to do than to make off with somebody else's property

Reply
Share
14 replies
241 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Bray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture