Tell Me How This Ends

The Ungovernable
9h

Did Pete Hegseth just call a bunch of Generals into a room to call them fat? 😂

Victoria Chandler
9h

I watched the entire speech. Not one thing he said should be considered controversial, unless, of course, you don't give a rat's patoot about military readiness.

He stated clearly multiple times that if women can meet the physical standards, they will be a very welcome addition. Same with anyone of any race - meet the standards and you're in. No more lowering standards for ANYONE. He also stated unequivocally that anyone guilty of sexual harassment or racial discrimination will be dismissed. How is that controversial?

