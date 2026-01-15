A few years ago, Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema provoked the rage of progressive activists by occasionally having an independent thought, voting with her caucus on “party unity votes” only 96% of the time. Senator Joe Manchin caused comparable disgust by joining his party in those votes only 92% of the time. Sinema and Manchin were EVIL MONSTERS, and progressive activists showed up at their public events to scream at them.

Sinema eventually left the Democratic Party, declaring herself an independent, because a disgusting heretic couldn’t remain in a party that she only agreed with 96% of the time. Burn the witch, Democrats explained.

The descent of the Democratic Party into a state of increasingly obvious group psychosis is a product of the absence of internal debate, and of the degree to which Democratic legislators wholeheartedly believe that their job is to hold up their hands in unison whenever their party leaders tell them to. They can’t talk themselves out of their madness — they don’t know how. They don’t have the cultural habit of thought. Watch someone like Chris Murphy speak, and ask yourself if there’s a person inside there. I find myself unable to say yes to that question. He will read anything that is put on that teleprompter, and I mean an-y-th-ing.

By comparison, the Republican legislative habit of wandering around like the residents of a feline daycare center is a strength, and the presence of independent thought in the GOP’s legislative caucuses makes the party relatively sane. The presence of a Rand Paul, refusing to get on board, is more a good thing than a bad thing. The culture of debate is healthier than the behavior of the North Korean legislature or Tina Smith, soulless human robots.

However, and Lord give us strength. Rep. Eli Crane recently proposed to defund the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), and the bill died last night because Democrats voted in lockstep but 81 Republicans voted against the Republican bill.

All Democrats vote as one, but Republicans vote their conscience. This is great, and it’s an enormous pain in the ass. There’s no argument, zero, for sending public funds to the National Endowment for Democracy, a private corporation.

Heritage produced a long and sharply critical report on NED, and you can read it here, if you want. But my own inclination is always to just go look at the thing itself, for myself, and to see what NED says it is. What are they doing with hundreds of millions of dollars a year in federal funds? Sad trombone:

A speech from Anne Applebaum, how important. Clearly something that needs government funding. Click on the link and read the description, if you feel the need, but the Queen of Midwits, High and Noble Ruler of the Realm of Conventional Wisdom, argues in utterly predictable and tedious terms about the need for government officials to stand up to people who engage in wrongthink, to prevent authoritarianism. If you defund the National Endowment for Democracy, someone else has to pay for dullwitted scolds to show up and bitch at an audience about how everybody who disagrees with them is a Nazi. Oh no.

They also sponsor conferences at which whole panels of midwits recite slogans at each other: “the Summit for Democracy also focused on getting the next generation of activists involved in decision-making on key issues.”

“Multi-stakeholder roundtables,” please catch me if I fall asleep from a standing position.

NED also pursues broadly defined policy goals, like this one:

I feel like someone should tell them about the Huffington Post, but whatever.

Then go look at NED’s board of directors, which includes union activists — the retail workers union has a seat at the global democracy thing, as does United Steelworkers International — and a bunch of unimpressive politicians. I’m in favor of defunding anything that Tim Kaine helps to oversee, and you probably don’t need to give me more information first. Oh, and:

“Chris, Victoria Nuland serves on the bo—” OKAY, DEFUND IMMEDIATELY.

Consider the question for yourself — here’s the NED website, so you can go click around and see what it does. Ask yourself if they do something you want to pay for with your taxes. It’s USAID Jr., welfare for activists and wokescolds. If we can’t get Republican legislators to oppose public funding for something like this, we need new Republican legislators.