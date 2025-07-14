Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
3h

Never gets old:

https://x.com/TheKevinDalton/status/1944776453394219239

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Tom White's avatar
Tom White
3hEdited

What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.

—Ecclesiastes 1:9

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture