Tell Me How This Ends

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Chris Bray
3h

Spencer Pratt for the win:

https://x.com/spencerpratt/status/2070881975221784796

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ZuZu’s Petals
3h

Chris, based on what I’ve learned from you over the years about Scott Wiener, I’m having difficulty summoning up much sympathy for him.

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