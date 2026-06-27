No one ever merely disagrees with Scott Wiener. They’re fascists, they’re bigots, they’re hateful and stupid trash, they’re vile. He doesn’t say that you’re wrong; he says that you’re evil. If you say that some mass shootings have been carried out by trans shooters and so we should consider the possibility that a mass shooting may have been carried out by guess what, you’re being “vile & dangerous,” and your statements are “McCarthyism & truly disgusting.” People who disagree with him about politics are fascists and “a cancer.”

Wiener has been an enthusiastic participant in the prevailing Democratic Party politics of Hitler Hitler Hitler Hitler Hitler, in which everyone to the right of Elizabeth Warren is literally invading Poland.

So.

Video from X embeds poorly on Substack, so click here to watch Scott Wiener trying to eat dinner in San Francisco, which draws a screaming attacker who tells him that supporters of genocide aren’t allowed here GET THE FUCK OUT, over and over and over. For nearly four minutes, Wiener doesn’t speak. He just takes it, silently looking sweaty and sick.

He’s Jewish, so he’s literally a mass murderer. Scott Wiener and genocide in Gaza: case closed. Welcome to progressive San Francisco!

It’s becoming dangerous for Scott Wiener to leave the house.

He’s a Nazi. He murders Palestinians. Longer version here, under the remarkable warning that he’s a right-winger. Screenshot:

Democrats have been telling people for years that disagreement turns opponents into unpersons whose presence is intolerable. GET IN THEIR FUCKING FACES, tell those FASCISTS they aren’t welcome here!

Famously, the owner of a Virginia restaurant threw Sarah Huckabee Sanders out of her dining room in the middle of dinner, boasting in subsequent interviews about her demonstration of moral decency: “This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.” Serving dinner to a Republican is being immoral.

They spent a decade building a hate machine, and now they face a hate machine.

Scott Wiener is unwelcome in San Francisco, and Dan Goldman has to wonder if he’ll be denied service in Manhattan.

Nothing is more predictable than a leftist purity spiral and a transition to internal purges. Watch where it goes from here. It’s the “I voted for the Tigers Eating Faces Party, but I didn’t think tigers would eat my face” thing. Scott Wiener is a right-winger, and has to be thrown out of virtuous pro-trans public events. This will escalate.