Tell Me How This Ends

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
11h

"To die hating them, that was freedom."

Uggh. I just want to go back to a time when Pizza Hut had its salad bar.

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14 replies by Chris Bray and others
Brian Nelson's avatar
Brian Nelson
11h

I read about this earlier today and laughed so hard a little pee shot out. The absurdity is beyond parody, I guess 'ole Simulation Commander has been right all along...we live in a simulation and everything is fake and gay with an injection of retarded every so often to make things even spicier.

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5 replies by Chris Bray and others
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