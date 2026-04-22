All the poachers are anti-poaching activists, and fundraising on their effort to stop the poaching that they spend their days doing. Donate now to protect these wonderful wild animals that are threate— hold on a second, I’m gonna drop this elephant and grab some ivory.

A federal grand jury has just indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center for fraud, alleging that the organization took money from donors on the premise that it would be used to fight racism and hate groups, then fed a bunch of the cash to the groups they were supposed to be fighting against. You can read the whole indictment here, but here’s how it opens:

The SPLC has due process rights, and these charges have to be proved in court, but the thing has been quite sketchy for many years. If the prosecutors have it right, the anti-Klan group had the Klan on the payroll. Name a more perfect representation of 21st-century America. It’s like owning shares in Nestle and Novo Nordisk. Selling the cure and the disease.

Seen here, America’s foremost anti-racist activists hold their annual meeting:

The circle. The circle is everywhere.

At Point Reyes, cattle grazing by private sector ranchers who leased land from the government was profoundly damaging to the earth, so they were driven out in environmental litigation. So now the land is grazed by…well, by cattle, but under the supervision of the nonprofit that negotiated the settlement to end the ranching operations, and the nonprofit is richly funded by the government. By the way, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum just told a congressional committee that Interior has identified a bunch of NGOs — a bunch of non-governmental organizations — that are funded mostly or entirely by the Department of the Interior. So non-governmental organizations that are purely governmental, and exist to extract taxpayer cash while evading public controls because they’re just private organizations.

Meanwhile, the Government Accounting Office told Congress last week that it thinks the total annual cost of fraud to the federal government is, oh, I don’t know, a few hundred billion? “In 2024, we estimated that the federal government loses between $233 billion and $521 billion annually to fraud, based on data for fiscal years 2018 through 2022.”

A half a trillion dollars annually. Hope you enjoyed paying your taxes this year.

And so on. The list of examples I’ve piled up this week becomes numbing.

My increasingly strong impression is that nothing we talk about as “politics” has any ideological meaning. We’re just looking out across a landscape of surfaces that cover a massive daily harvest. We’re the crop. The sides are patron-client groups.

Talk me out of it. The SPLC thing is flawless. Donate now to fight the hatred from our subcontractors that’s so cruelly poisoning America.