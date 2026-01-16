There’s only one topic in American politics right now, and everything else is noise. Be patient with me for a moment, because I want to show before I tell.

California Governor Gavin “Patrick Bateman” Newsom has presented the state legislature with a new budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, and it’s causing a degree of open panic in the state government. Taking its first look at the proposal a few days ago, the California Legislative Analyst’s Office hit the alarm button, warning that “the state’s negative fiscal situation is now chronic.” The bottom line, they conclude, is that “deficits have persisted even as the state’s economy and revenues have grown, underscoring that the problem is structural rather than cyclical. Taken together, these trends raise serious concerns about the state’s fiscal sustainability.”

Serious concerns about the state’s fiscal sustainability: California is headed for insolvency, stubbornly pursuing a plainly unsustainable financial course. (Newsom 2028!)

Be clear about who is saying this. The California Legislative Analyst is chosen by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee (JLBC), in a state legislature in which Democrats hold supermajorities in both houses. The JLBC is currently composed of twelve Democrats and three Republicans, although a fourth Republican seat is likely to be filled soon. Oh, and:

For crying out loud.

So the legislative analyst is a Democratic Party selection, chosen by and friendly to the progressive supermajority that governs the state. It’s not an office full of fiscal conservatives; it’s the Democratic Party apparatus, professional-class liberals. And they’re freaking out, because holy shit is the idiot governor trying to bankrupt us?

Similarly, the alarms about fraud in Minnesota started years ago with liberals in librarian glasses, warning from government offices that the state was in deep trouble. Here’s an example from way back in 2019, when state auditors were already shouting about fraud and terrible oversight.

The panic about Blue Zone fiscal disaster is coming from inside the Blue Zones. Here’s Minnesota’s state auditor, Judy Randall, warning that her fraud investigations turned up fabricated documents, a sign of a cover-up inside the state government:

Career political-class professional liberals, working inside progressive state governments: OH SHIT OH SHIT OH SHIT.

And so here’s a sample of Newsom’s message to the legislature, transmitting his insane budget proposal:

Last year, California faced a succession of trials—economic upheaval, natural disaster, and political chaos from a new federal administration hell bent on destroying American institutions and the values we hold dear as a state… Significantly, the Trump Administration and leaders in Congress—chaos agents who act with cruel indifference or outright malice—have attempted to shift costs to California taxpayers and disrupt the lives of working families here.

I am bankrupting the state, which proves that Donald Trump is very bad. This budget proposal is HEY LOOK OVER THERE SHINY OBJECT. Mean Orange Deflection Object exists so that leftists have something to point at as they destroy everything they touch.

Facing predictable near-to-medium-term governmental insolvency, California’s progressive activists have proposed a new wealth tax on billionaires, the Billionaire Tax Act (BTA), aiming at the confiscation not of a bigger piece of their annual income but of a portion of their total net worth. Read that sentence again if you didn’t notice how radical the proposal is. The mention of the idea is causing capital flight. Rich guys are pre-leaving:

As financial holes open in the Blue Model — take money from one set of people so you can give it to another set of people, government as an engine of economic redistribution rather than as the service-focused organization that paves the roads and puts out fires — a growing sense of desperation leads to a growing list of counterproductive acts, pulling insolvency forward. “We’re gonna take a big share of your net wor— hey, get back here!”

Absurd taxes make every aspect of daily life in the Blue Zones much harder:

The cycle is accelerating. See pg. 7 in this state report:

More more more more more more more more more more, the Blue Zone story. Gavin Newsom proposes to spend $348.9 billion in FY ‘26-’27; in FY 18-’19, the state budget was $200 billion. As the Hoover Institution said in 2024: “During Gavin Newsom’s governorship, California’s state budget grew over 63 percent, rising from around $200 billion in 2019 to about $327 billion in the current fiscal year ending June 30. After adjusting for inflation and California’s population losses since 2019, this represents a 38 percent per person increase in real (inflation-adjusted) state government spending.”

The Blue Zones are blasting cash out the door to Democratic political clients They’re out of money, dangerously and more or less immediately So, OH GOD LOOK OUT MEAN DONALD TRUMP IS A HUGE NAZI

It’s topic-changing, the end. It’s covering noise, a riot against the fraud investigators and the budget committees. It has no substance but deflection. The only major event in American politics, currently, is that the well is running dry.