Vermont Farm Wife
3h

I'm just waiting for the Vermont legislature to borrow more of California's ideas. Thanks, you guys. The only thing saving us so far is that we're a small, not-terribly-rich state, but the lefty ladies in the state house will surely give it their best go.

Regarding the dash over state borders, one of the things that upsets Montpelier so much is that, being a small state, we can easily shop in New Hampshire, which has no sales tax. They've tried all kinds of ploys to recapture that lost income, to limited success, but surely they're losing boatloads of cash nonetheless. I also suspect that a lot of people buy their beverages in NH, which does not add 5¢ to each bottle, and then redeem those containers in Vermont, another sore point for our legislative AWFLs.

Gerhardus
3hEdited

This is an excellent analysis.

I work for the state as an RN. We've had our "collective bargaining" contracts reneged on repeatedly the last three years through side deals. Raises not materialize, benefits reduced, etc. The blue bots around me continue to support our "union" and love Patrick Bateman. I point out the fact that the state has increased its budget by 60+% yet can't find the shekels to give us our contracted increases... where exactly is the excess 100s of billions going? Not to state employees... they look at me like I'm from Mars.

CA's best hope is it plunges into insolvency and is subject to total Federal Receivership- like Venezuela... Marco for Governor?!

