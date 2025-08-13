Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
18h

National Guard in airports and train stations after 9/11. The 101st Airborne in Little Rock. JFK's Executive Order 11111.

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-11111-providing-assistance-for-the-removal-obstructions-justice-and

The examples just go on and on and on.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xy-7GAot0PQ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies by Chris Bray and others
A Whip of Cords's avatar
A Whip of Cords
18h

Jeff Childers said it best: “So instead of meeting Trump in the “make people feel safe” lane, Dems have parked themselves in the “save democracy from Trump” lane, while voters are still looking over their shoulder walking home from the Metro.” The Regime media has no cogent or logical response to ‘make people feel safe in their Nation’s Capitol’ so ALL they have left is ‘Trump is a fascist doing something that’s NEVER EVER been done before.’ They know they’re lying and that we know they’re lying, and that we know they know they’re lying, yet still they lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
146 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture