Orange Strawman Bad. The New York Times opinion pages, today:

By ordering 800 National Guard troops to Washington, on the pretext of an illusory crime wave, President Trump has further dragged the U.S. military into domestic law enforcement, in a move credibly perceived as an ominous “test case.” …Unfortunately, though we (and others) had hoped that the military would only respond to calls to action in American cities and states kicking and screaming, we no longer expect resistance from that institution. Once, perhaps, traditionalist officers might have leaned on protocol and refused to heed a lawless order, taking inspiration from the generals — Mark Milley and James Mattis — who resisted the uprooting of established military standards in the first Trump term. But today, general officers no longer seem to see themselves as guardians of the constitutional order.

Control-F all the crushingly obvious comparisons that you should know by the time you finish a year of high school history classes, or even just by the time you have a pulse. They’re not in there. OH GOD TRUMP IS SENDING THE NATIONAL GUARD INTO WASHINGTON D.C., NOTHING LIKE THIS HAS EVER HAPPENED BEFORE. It’s been four years, dorks. Nobody forgot.

Of course it has happened before, in the federal district of Washington D.C. and elsewhere. The Watts Riots ended with 14,000 National Guard troops on the streets of Los Angeles.

You can find example after example after example, unless you’re hypnotized by TDS and dumb enough to publish slop in the New York Times. In Iowa in 1931, farmers refused to cooperate in state-mandated testing for bovine tuberculosis. The governor sent 1,800 National Guard troops into Cedar County to support the state’s…veterinarians. Literally. A coercive army veterinary operation.

Trump is doing something SHOCKING AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL that SHATTERS OUR POLITICAL NORMS. He’s not, you absolute morons. That’s why the military isn’t resisting.

I agree that the use of troops in law enforcement shouldn’t be normalized, and soldiers make bad cops. There are arguments to be made, and limits to be drawn. But the New York Times has become far too stupid to make those arguments in anything resembling good faith. From the same op-ed piece:

The danger of escalation is real. Soldiers and Marines are trained for combat, not constabulary duty and riot control. Expecting military personnel to shift seamlessly from destroying an enemy on the battlefield to law enforcement is asking for trouble.

Was that an equally valid argument in late January of 2021, when 25,000 National Guard troops were on the ground in D.C., a number that might be a little higher than the current 800?

The halfwit authors of this ignorant narrative sludge don’t bother to address that question. Worthless. Oh no, troops on the streets of an American city! Yeah, huge new development.

The news is an endless stream of stupid noise.