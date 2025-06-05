Tell Me How This Ends

David Roberts
3hEdited

I have to be honest. While I'm sure the book is great, this subject just has me so fatigued that I don't care anymore. Every day, it's being revealed that the political and public health leadership over the last few years has been corrupt. I lived through it, so I'm pretty aware of it. Until we start prosecuting people, however, I just don't care. Because most of those public health people are still in positions of power (at least at the state and local level, if not FDA, HHS, and NIAID). I want prosecutions and trials and jail time. I want firings and eliminations of bureaucratic departments. I want... accountability. Until then, none of these "OMG, you won't believe how bad the details are!" books really interest me. Yes, I believe you. It was very bad. Now prosecute somebody.

Tim Hinchliff
3h

Chaos theory makes a mockery of models.

Everyone should read any basic book on chaos theory.

It's not that models can be predictive with better math or faster computers.

It's that they can never be predictive, because chaos is a fundamental of complex systems.

You're right Chris, it's not just COVID, it's climate change and economjc forecasting and on and on and on, a never ending tunnel of hubristic bullshit.

