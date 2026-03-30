Tell Me How This Ends

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Urey Patrick's avatar
Urey Patrick
10h

This: "My argument at this point is that Congress more or less doesn’t exist, except as a social media operation. The institution has abandoned itself. The executive branch runs the country, with the judicial branch throwing down random speed bumps, because the legislative branch has no role it wishes to perform. The people who keep bitching about Trump’s authoritarianism never seem to notice that the Article II branch is expanding into a vacuum created by the erosion of the Article I branch, which is caused entirely by the weakness and stupidity of the vapid adult children who exercise the authority of that branch.

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Gunther Heinz's avatar
Gunther Heinz
10h

Trump may be attempting something radical- a military campaign that lasts longer than the average TikTok video.

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