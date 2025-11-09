Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
3h

Donald Trump's great strength is that he's a utilitarian problem-solver, not bogged down in fixed dogma.

Donald Trump's great weakness is that he's a utilitarian problem-solver, not bogged down in fixed dogma.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Paul Dzielinski's avatar
Paul Dzielinski
3h

Federal government subsidies for university tuitions did wonders for the affordability of a university degree, which is currently trending towards a market value of $0.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
156 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture