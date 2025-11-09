A discussion and an invitation.

We’re the richest country in the history of the known universe; for example, $37 trillion in federal debt:

The strength of “the economy,” that nebulous thing, is an interesting question. The stock market is booming and unemployment is under 5%. But auto loan delinquencies, especially for subprime borrowers, are climbing sharply, consumer confidence is eroding rapidly, and a bunch of people are pretty much never going to buy a house. And judging from social media, people who work in the freight industry are amused by the view that the economy is strong.

Judging by my own life, things are…okay? Egg prices came down, a pound of ground beef is $6.50 at Trader Joe’s, and the cost of a basket of groceries at least isn’t worse than it was during the inflationary Free Money™ apogee of the President Autopen era. Gas is falling toward $2.50 in Texas and Oklahoma, but I live in California, so we’re paying literally double that, because we’re wonderfully progressive. I once spent fourteen weeks not drinking coffee, because a drill sergeant said I hadn’t earned it, and I don’t intend to ever repeat that experiment, so coffee prices are not currently my favorite thing ever. But I can take a twenty-dollar bill to the store, buy a gallon of milk, a pound of ground beef, a pound of butter, and a dozen eggs, and get a little bit of change. That seems like a baseline, allowing a typical California family — two moms and two minor non-binary furries — to have a basic level of security.

I read about economic crisis and families that are struggling, and I don’t see that in my own life, and I read about the booming Trump economy and everything is amazing, and I don’t see that in my own life. This is the invitation part: discuss below!

The actual crisis I see is that we can never find the condition of “the economy,” because no one will ever leave it alone. We have no markets to speak of, and the free money imperative rules the world. Leftists want to flood the economy with endless subsidies, on the infuriatingly ignorant premise that subsidies make the subsidized things cheaper…

…while the leading political figure in the battle against the left wants to…give everyone in the country $2,000 in free money. No one will stop. Everyone gorge on free money free money free money, wait why are you vomiting?

On the list of “please stop helping us,” the intervention this week of proposing 50-year mortgages suggests a lifetime of debt slavery. The endless list of helpful interventions are the crisis.

While Democrats insist on sustaining massive public subsidies for the insurance industry, Republicans now propose an alternative: massive public subsidies for the insurance industry, but funneled through consumers instead of being paid directly to corporations. No one ever seems to ponder the alternative in which there are no government subsidies, and providers have to meet consumer need at its sustainable level based on real household income.

At the risk of repeating myself, I keep wondering if political solutions ever make anything better. The thing we call “politics” may just be a thing we have to protect ourselves against, permanently. I’m extremely confident that I’d be okay, if I could just get politicians to stop helping me.