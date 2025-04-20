An American elected official has either just fired at Russian troops or pretended to have done so, bragging about it on social media. Click this link to watch the video, but here’s a screenshot:

Close up of the bottom right corner:

Note that Fitzpatrick is wearing a gray shirt in some photos, suggesting that the shell was signed on a different day than it was fired [ADDED LATER: or that somebody told him it was unwise to go to the front in a shirt with bright yellow patches], but that’s still pretty clearly him in the black shirt with his hands on the controls of an artillery piece. Here he is in Ukraine in that black shirt in a Ukrainian newspaper story:

Here’s the video on Facebook that the image came from.

The reactions on social media strike me as reasonable. Sample:

I’ve emailed the State Department for comment, but it looks like an American elected official just fired at the troops of a foreign nation. Artillerymen, talk me out of it. What is he doing in the bottom right corner of this footage?

Media coverage so far says that he “signed a missile” — really — but they don’t seem to be taking notice of the fact that Fitzpatrick posted video of himself sitting behind the artillery piece during active firing from a position on the Russian border.

More if I hear from the State Department.