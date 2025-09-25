Colin Powell thought that the US went to war too much, and too casually, and so he proposed a set of tests to be considered before the nation went to war again. Here’s another writer’s summary of the Powell Doctrine:

Is a vital national-security interest threatened? Do we have a clear and attainable objective? Have the risks and costs been fully and frankly analyzed? Have all other nonviolent policy means been fully exhausted? Is there a plausible exit strategy to avoid endless entanglement? Have the consequences of US action been fully considered? Is the action supported by the American people? Do we have genuine broad international support?

My own summary would be shorter: Don’t go to war a little bit. War often isn’t worth it, but if you go to war, go to war.

As a career soldier of the all-volunteer army, Powell thought the nation and its professional military had gone their separate ways, and the armed forces went to war while the country as a whole had no real perception of being in wartime. The Powell Doctrine was obviously not applied to the wars Powell participated in as Secretary of State, but the failure to apply the idea doesn’t make it a bad idea. Be clear about the wars you fight, do it rarely, always go all-in.

Now: No one gives a shit about Jimmy Kimmel, and no one ever should. He said something disgusting and dishonest, which is beneath revisiting, but attacking him gave him oxygen. It made him culturally important, at least for a moment, which is like putting a turd on a throne. Or a corpse on a, on a — hold on, give me a minute.

In a nation of 340 million people, Kimmel spent the month before his sudden controversy generating about 1.1 million nightly viewers — one point one million, trending downward toward a six-figure audience — with an average of 129,000 viewers in the important-to-advertisers 18-49 demographic. Far less than one percent of the country watched his show, and the small audience he did have was watching while they waited for the nurse to bring the pudding cup that comes with the bedtime pills. Then this happened:

Nothing is more important than developing the ability to treat dismal, sub-moronic garbage as the thing it is, and learning to walk right by it in the street without looking. Pretend Jimmy Kimmel is a homeless drug addict on the streets of Los Angeles, and you’re the governor of California or the mayor of the city, and just act like you don’t even see him.

I struggle with this, and it took me a while to (for example) stop saying out loud that Tom Nichols is the tedious idiot cousin of the Three Stooges, and Anne Applebaum is a craven midwit professional liar. I still fall off the wagon for the occasional David French banger, but I’m trying, Ringo. I’m trying real hard.

Don’t do it, Chris Bray. Don’t take the — no, don’t, it’s not wor—

The Bulwark idiots never say anything that has even the slightest surface logic, but some of us lack the discipline to shut up about it. Must. Work. Harder.

The American cultural landscape is littered with corpses, and they should be treated as corpses. We have to stop dancing with them. Donald Trump did actual CPR on the corpse of the Kimmel idiot. Tonight on a very special episode of Orange’s Anatomy:

“Charge to 300!” “No, Mister President, he’s dead! Let him go!” “I said charge the paddles again!”

Actual depiction of Donald Trump bitching about Jimmy Kimmel

Mostly don’t pick fights with the dull and meaningless figures of the dying legacy media. If you must, because some vital interest can’t be given up, don’t tweet at them. Launch a savage and persistent cultural attack, using constitutionally permissible non-governmental means, that destroys whatever credibility and status they had left. If you go to war, win it. But probably don’t go to war with….that.